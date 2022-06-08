EPM Unveils New Logo

ATLANTA, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The excitement continues at EPM. With great pleasure, Equity Prime Mortgage, EPM, announces the unveiling of a new logo to the public, which appears on this release. With this third iteration of its logo, EPM replaces its previous logo unveiled in 2019. This new logo comes as EPM continues its commitment to empowering people more.



"For my whole life, I have been a big proponent that if you aren't growing and evolving then you're dying," says CEO & President, Eddy Perez. "At EPM, we believe that to keep empowering people more every day, we must continue to grow as individuals, as a brand, and as an organization. We are excited to level up. This brand never ceases to amaze me, and I am excited to see how we unify through collaboration and own our unique with this evolution of our brand!"



The logo was constructed with the story of EPM in mind because of its rich history. The structure of the logo starts with the rounded square. The four rounded edges represent the 4CORE, which are the foundational values of the company: Struggle Well, Own Unique, Unify Through Collaboration, and Show the Way. Each value is represented by each rounded corner. The modern roof element is located within the foundation of the 4CORE and represents the core of what we do, which is empowering people more through homeownership. This logo was created as an evolution of the two previous logos in our company's history but looks to the future of the company.



Join us in the unveiling of what will be the next level of EPM.

BEGINNINGS:

Equity Prime Mortgage (EPM) was founded at the height of the mortgage crisis in 2008 and has grown to become one of the leading mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EPM is licensed in 50 states and provides an array of lending resources such as Conventional, FHA, VA, 203K, Reverse and USDA loans, and a trusted Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac & Ginnie Mae Seller/Servicer.

