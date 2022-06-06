Shiver Me Timbers! Third Annual Great Lakes Pirate Festival to Take Place at Star Line's Mackinac Island Main Dock on June 18, 2022

Free event to feature costumes, competitions, and Good Fortune Pirate Cruises

MACKINAW CITY, Mich., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry Company, a ferry boat company serving Mackinac Island from St. Ignace and Mackinaw City, Mich. and owner and operator of the Good Fortune pirate ship – the only pirate ship traveling to Mackinac Island, is hosting the third annual Great Lakes Pirate Festival on Saturday, June 18 from noon to 5 p.m. at their Mackinac Island Main Dock. The Great Lakes Pirate Festival is a free event and will kick-off the summer season with a pirate party including a live pirate band, pirate trivia, family-friendly photo opportunities, food and drinks, pirate contests and more. Festival participants of all ages are encouraged to wear pirate-themed outfits. The Good Fortune pirate ship will ferry passengers to the island from Mackinaw City in the morning and will conclude the day with evening pirate cruises at 5:45 pm and 7:15 pm - departing from the Mackinac Island Main Dock. The night cruises will include pirate music and dancing, crew members in character dressed and talking like pirates, water cannons for kids, and the ride will culminate with the firing of the Good Fortune's cannon. This year the Good Fortune will have a liquor license and Pirate Cruises will feature snacks, drinks, and adult refreshments available for purchase. For photos of Star Line's Good Fortune pirate ship, click here. For Great Lakes Pirate Festival details and Good Fortune Pirate Ship cruise tickets and information, click here.

Star Line Mackinac Island Hydro-Jet® Ferry, the most affordable longest running ferry service to Mackinac Island Michigan, announced their plans today to change its name to Mackinac Island Ferry Company and introduced a new logo for the new brand, which will be fully rolled out by the end of 2023. During this transition, the company will be referred to as Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry Company. (PRNewswire)

The Great Lakes Pirate Festival will feature the Black Murray Band, Pirate Contests (Ex. Dress like a Pirate, Talk Like a Pirate, Walk the Plank), Captain Brown Beard Entertainment, Pirate Trivia, Pirate Storytime, and more. This year the Good Fortune has added an evening cruise entitled Nauti 21+, which goes under the Mackinac Bridge departing from Mackinac Island.

"We are always looking for ways to enrich our guests' experiences to Mackinac Island, and the Great Lakes Pirate Festival and the Good Fortune pirate ship are family favorites," said Jerry Fetty, CEO of Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry Company. "When guests of all ages see the Good Fortune at our dock they get excited to take a cruise, and now with the liquor license we have also added nightly adult-only cruises to provide cruise options for pirate enthusiasts of all ages."

Pirate cruises on the Good Fortune ship this summer will include up to 80 people, while trips to and from Mackinac Island will hold up to 100 people.

For tickets and information go to www.mackinacferry.com.

About Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry Company

St. Ignace, Mich. based Mackinac Island Ferry Company and its acquired lines of ferries began serving Mackinac Island in 1878 and has since been ferrying families and islanders from Mackinaw City and St. Ignace to Mackinac Island. The company is best known for their high-speed hydro-jet rooster tail boats, family-friendly atmosphere, most frequent number of trips to and from Mackinac Island and underneath the Mackinac Bridge. In addition to five classic ferries, Mackinac Island Ferry Company ferry boats include the Mackinac Express catamaran, Marquette II, Radisson, Cadillac, Joliet, LaSalle, and Anna May and the pirate ship Good Fortune. Mackinac Marine Services is located in St. Ignace, Mich., and provides boatyard and services for commercial and recreational boat needs. Mackinac Marine Services currently has a 200 metric ton marine travel lift, winter and summer boat storage, fiberglass repair, fabricating and mechanical work, welding, power washing and shrink-wrapping services. Mackinac Marine Services is owned and operated by Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry Company.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Pat Baskin, CKC Agency

pat@ckcagency.com

(248)318-0095

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry Company