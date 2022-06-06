InventHelp Inventor Develops Distance Boundary System for Pets (CNC-793)

PITTSBURGH, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a safe and simple way for a dog to maintain a close distance," said an inventor, from Lexington, N.C., "so I invented the ULTIMATE DOG FENCE. My design could be used in both residential and commercial settings."

The invention provides an effective way to establish a distance boundary for a pet dog. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional leashes and electric fences. As a result, it enhances safety and control and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CNC-793, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

