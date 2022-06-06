Chubb Names Jim Shevlin Division President of ESIS, a Chubb Company

Chad Yarlagadda will assume leadership of the Southeast Region

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has named Jim Shevlin Division President of ESIS, a Chubb Company. Currently, he serves as Regional Executive Officer of Chubb's Southeast Region. In his new role, Mr. Shevlin will be responsible for profit and loss performance, as well as overseeing the advancement of strategies around product development, customer service and relationships, and sales for ESIS, a leading third-party administrator. He succeeds Leigh Anne Sherman, who has been appointed Specialty Officer for Chubb's Middle Market Commercial Insurance business unit in North America.

Succeeding Mr. Shevlin will be Chad Yarlagadda. Currently, he serves as Atlanta Branch Manager for the Southeast Region. In his new role as Regional Executive Officer of the Southeast Region, he will be responsible for executing the underwriting and sales strategies of Chubb's business units, staff management, production, profit and loss, and distribution management in seven states in the Southeast.

The appointments are effective immediately. Mr. Shevlin will report to Matt Merna, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Division President, North America Major Accounts. Mr. Yarlagadda will report to Chris Maleno, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Division President, North America Field Operations.

"Jim has close to 30 years of insurance experience, with 20 of them being at Chubb where he held a variety of leadership roles," said Mr. Merna. "His background and understanding of our business positions him well to lead ESIS in continuing to provide outstanding service and results, while developing strategies to further grow the business through innovative solutions that help clients reduce their total cost of risk."

Mr. Maleno added, "We're so excited to see Jim move into his new role and thrilled that we have a deep bench of talent that ensures the ongoing success of our regional operations. Chad's understanding of the needs of clients in this region makes him an ideal fit for his new position and we are pleased to have someone of his caliber in this role."

Mr. Shevlin joined the company, then named ACE, in 2002 and has a diverse background in sales, marketing, management and e-commerce practices in the insurance industry. Prior to his current role, Mr. Shevlin served as Senior Vice President, Regional Executive Officer for ACE USA's Southwest Region.

Mr. Yarlagadda joined Chubb in 2004 as an underwriting trainee. Prior to his new role, he served as Atlanta Branch Manager for the Southeast Region, a role he assumed in 2021. Earlier, he was the Minneapolis Branch Manager for the Midwest Region. Throughout his career at Chubb, Mr. Yarlagadda has served in a number of technical, marketing and leadership roles in both underwriting and field operations.

