"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" 5th Anniversary Kicks Off & New Players Wearing the JUVENTUS Official Kit Debut

TOKYO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team kicked off its special 5th Anniversary with the JUVENTUS OFFICIAL CAMPAIGN: Gifts for All and more in-game campaigns on Friday, June 3. See the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/ ) for more information.

It’s been 5 years since Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team was originally released on June 13. In celebration, the 5th Anniversary Part 1 Campaign began on June 3 and features new players Kojiro Hyuga, Davi, Alessandro Delpi, and Filippo Inzars wearing the JUVENTUS official kit. Be sure to check out the in-app and official website for more information. (PRNewswire)

5th Anniversary Campaign Part 1

During the 5th Anniversary Campaign Part 1 new players wearing the JUVENTUS official kit will debut in the JUVENTUS Selection Transfer and JUVENTUS OFFICIAL CAMPAIGN: Gifts for All. There will also be other campaigns including the 5th Anniversary Big Thanks 10-Player Transfer Ticket where users can perform up to 500 Transfers for free.

Be sure to check out the in-game news for full details on the celebration.

JUVENTUS Official Event Missions Campaign

Event Period: Friday, June 3 until Tuesday, June 7 (UTC+9)

A special social media app-linked mission campaign begins.

Team up with users from all over the world to complete all the in-game missions and receive in-game rewards. Check the details of the missions and results on the official Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team social media pages.

Rewards will be given to all players each time a mission is completed.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+

Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game

Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en

Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48

Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM

© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

