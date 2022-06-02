CROQUET ADDS TONY PARISI, METAVERSE PIONEER AND 3D STANDARDS CO-CREATOR, TO TECHNICAL ADVISORY GROUP

Parisi Joins Group of Technical Advisors Who Invented Many of The Technologies We Use Today

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Croquet Corporation announced today at the Augmented World Expo (AWE) conference that Tony Parisi has joined its technical advisory group. A metaverse and virtual reality pioneer, serial entrepreneur, investor and musician, Parisi is the co-creator of 3D graphics standards, including VRML, X3D and glTF. He is also the author of O'Reilly Media's books on Virtual Reality and WebGL: Learning Virtual Reality (2015), Programming 3D Applications in HTML5 and WebGL (2014), and WebGL Up and Running (2012).

"The approach Croquet has taken to achieving open, decentralized, and cross-platform Metaverse worlds for Web and Web3 developers is a futuristic step in the right direction," said Parisi. "I firmly believe in the idea of an open Metaverse and am dedicated to helping build it — Croquet's tools create a Metaverse that can be accessed virtually anywhere. I'm excited to be aboard and move forward with our shared vision."

Parisi is one of the leading spokespeople for the immersive industry, speaking on industry trends and technology innovations in virtual and augmented reality at numerous industry conferences. He was recently named in Next Reality's 30 People to Watch in Augmented Reality in 2020. Most recently, Parisi was Head of XR Ads and E-Commerce at Unity, where he oversaw strategy and product for the company's real-time 3D brand advertising and commerce solutions.

Parisi joins a galactic class group of pioneers who invented much of the technology that is foundational for the Internet and the Metaverse. Other members of the Croquet technical advisory group include:

Alan Kay , the father of the personal computer. Kay conceived the Dynabook concept, which defined the conceptual basics for laptop, tablet computers and E-books, and is the architect of the modern overlapping windowing graphical user interface (GUI). He also defined the concept of messaging-based object-oriented programming. Kay is a Turing Award recipient and winner of both the Kyoto and Draper Prizes. His background includes Xerox PARC, Apple, Disney, HP, Atari, Stanford , UCLA and MIT . He is one of the original designers of the current Croquet system.





David P Reed , co-creator of the TCP/IP protocol and designer of the UDP protocol. Reed was one of the co-authors of the "end-to-end principle," which is the basis of the Internet. He is also known for "Reed's Law," his assertion that the utility of large networks - particularly social networks - scales exponentially with the size of the network. Reed was one of the original designers of the current Croquet system.





Avi Bar-Zeev , a pioneer, architect and advisor in AR/VR/MR for 30 years. In 1999, he co-founded the company behind Google Earth and subsequently helped define Second Life's core technology. In other tech roles, Bar-Zeev also helped found and invent HoloLens at Microsoft, and he built the first prototypes for what is today called the "AR cloud." At Amazon, he helped create PrimeAir as well as Echo Frames . From 2016-2019, he helped Apple on undisclosed projects. In the 1990s, he worked on novel VR experiences for Disney, including "Aladdin's Magic Carpet" VR ride, the "Virtual Jungle Cruise" and "Cyberspace Mountain."





Dan Ingalls , pioneer of object-oriented computer programming and the principal architect, designer and implementer of five generations of Smalltalk environments. Ingalls also invented BitBlit, the general-purpose graphical operation that underlies most bitmap graphics systems today, and pop-up menus. His background includes Xerox PARC, Apple, Disney, HP, Sun, SAP. While at Xerox PARC, he famously demonstrated the Alto to Steve Jobs , resulting in the development of the Apple Macintosh.





Ken Perlin , founding director of the NYU Media Research Laboratory and also director of the NYU Center for Advanced Technology,1994 - 2004. Perlin has served as the director of the Future Reality Lab since it was established in 2017. He was the System Architect for computer generated animation at Mathematical Applications Group, Inc. 1979-1984, where he worked on Tron. He has served on the board of directors of the New York chapter of ACM SIGGRAPH, and currently serves on the board of directors of the New York Software Industry Association. His invention of Perlin noise in 1985 has become a standard that is used in both computer graphics and movies.

"Many advisory groups are made up of figureheads," said David A Smith, Founder and CTO of Croquet. "Not ours. Each of these advisors is active in the vision and strategic direction of Croquet and we engage with them regularly. Many have been involved in the project since its inception."

Croquet OS is the open, browser based operating system that unites the web and the Metaverse. The OS loads instantly from any URL or QR code during entry to a virtual world with web, mobile or AR/VR devices. It uses synchronization, live data and persistence services from its globally deployed Croquet Reflector Network to enable ultra low-latency, low-bandwidth shared experiences. Any Metaverse developer can integrate Croquet OS as infrastructure to enable multiuser shared experiences and achieve perfectly synchronized shared social interactions.

Croquet Corporation is on a mission to build an open, democratized Metaverse with Croquet OS, its web standards based operating system for the Metaverse. Based on browser technologies that are cross platform to any device, it delivers virtual worlds on the Metaverse that can be published anywhere and be accessed today by hundreds of millions of Internet and mobile users. Croquet OS makes development of multi-user Metaverse virtual worlds simple for 17M+ JavaScript developers. Croquet was formed in 2018 and is funded by SIP Global Partners and a group of experienced technology and financial industry veterans. Visit www.croquet.io.

