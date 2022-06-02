To Celebrate Pride 2022, Schwinn Partners With LGBTQ+ Artists, Lisa Congdon & Rae Senarighi, to Create One-Of-A-Kind Bikes That Will Support The Venture Out Project

MADISON, Wis., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schwinn, a brand of Pacific Cycle, Inc., announces the launch of its first-ever Pride Artist Series bikes in collaboration with LGBTQ+ artists, Lisa Congdon and Rae Senarighi.

Congdon's canvas was a Schwinn Coston DX Step Thru Electric Bike and was created using digital art while Senarighi's canvas was a classic Sting-Ray Krate, which he hand-painted. Each bike is detailed with original artwork inspired by the artist's lives as members of the LGBTQ+ community and showcases unity, kindness and above all – love.

These one-of-a-kind bikes were donated by Schwinn to The Venture Out Project, a nonprofit organization focused on creating a safe and fun space for the LGBTQ+ community to experience nature, who will auction them during Pride month (June 2022).

Congdon is a Portland, Oregon-based artist known for her fine art, textiles, and graphic design. Her custom Schwinn Coston DX Step Thru Electric Bike design focuses on love, diversity, and joy with bright, colorful graphics all over the bike. In March 2021, she was named "One of the 50 Most Inspiring People and Companies According to Industry Creatives" by AdWeek and has made art for clients around the globe including Target, Google, Human Rights Campaign, and The United Nations, among many others.

"There are three things in life that always light me up: bikes, art, and being part of the LGBTQ family," said Congdon. "This project is the perfect merging of all of these passions and my interest in making cycling more accessible and enjoyable to every human, no matter their gender, the color of their skin, the size of their body or who they love."

Rae Senarighi is based in Madison, Wisconsin, Schwinn's Corporate Headquarters backyard. His design for the classic Sting-Ray Krate bike boldly features hand painted botanicals and "Trans Is Beautiful" messaging to remind others to not only love themselves, but to celebrate and lift up all people in their communities. Senarighi's work has been featured internationally and he has worked with brands including Netflix, Glaad, and Nike. His You Are Loved billboards are continuing to spread throughout the nation through grassroots efforts and can be seen in over 200 locations across the United States.

"Now maybe more than ever our trans and LGBTQ youth need to be reminded in big bold ways that they belong in sports, that they are worthy, and they are loved. Senarighi noted. "Hand-painting this bike was an opportunity to meditate on love of community. I hope to inspire everyone to use their own unique gifts to support love, belonging, and inclusion. Together, we can shape this world for the better."

The bike auction will run from June 1 - June 30, 2022 and can be accessed by visiting schwinnbikes.com/prideartistseries. Auction proceeds and donations will go directly to The Venture Out Project to support their vision of a world where queer, trans, and LGBTQ+ youth and adults create community, develop leadership skills, and gain confidence through the shared experience of outdoor adventure and physical activity.

"Riding bikes, spending time outside, and being with friends in the LGBTQ+ community bring me immense joy. I believe in taking action, raising our voices and working for change. And, I also firmly believe in having fun! We are thrilled to be a part of this project and to highlight and celebrate our trans joy in a world that could certainly use more art, more bikes and more laughter." – Perry Cohen, Executive Director – The Venture Out Project

"Our goal for the series is to bring visibility to the many voices of the LGBTQ+ community, honoring those who continue to push society forward," said Brianna Purvis, Brand Manager for Schwinn. "We're humbled to work with these amazing artists to help elevate their art and their work to create a more inclusive world." Purvis adds, "Pride is not just a single moment in time, we're committed to supporting programs created for the LGBTQ+ community all year long. At Schwinn, all riders are welcome."

About Schwinn

https://www.schwinnbikes.com/

Schwinn is a brand of Pacific Cycle, a division of Pon.Bike, encompassing several powerhouse brands including Mongoose and Kid Trax. Founded in 1895, Schwinn is an American icon, building some of the best-known and best-loved bicycles of all time. With a continued dedication to quality, Schwinn looks forward to providing innovation and performance to people of all ages. Information about Schwinn bicycles is available at www.schwinnbikes.com.

About Lisa Congdon

https://lisacongdon.com/

Lisa Congdon is an internationally known fine artist, illustrator and writer. She makes art for clients around the globe, including Target, Amazon, Method, Brooks, Warby Parker, Comme des Garcons, REI and MoMA, among many others. She is the author of ten books, the host of the podcast The Lisa Congdon Sessions and professor of Creative Entrepreneurship at Pacific Northwest College of Art. Lisa is self-taught and didn't achieve momentum in her career until she was nearly 40 years old. Despite her untraditional path, nearly 15 years later, Lisa has achieved recognition, not just as an artist, but as a leader in the industry for her work in fundraising, knowledge sharing, mentoring and teaching. In March of 2021, she was named One of the 50 Most Inspiring People and Companies According to Industry Creatives published in AdWeek. When she is not making art, you can find her riding her bicycle through the hills of Portland, Oregon where she lives and works.

About Rae Senarighi

https://www.raesenarighi.com/

Rae Senarighi / AKA Transpainter is your average non-binary cancer survivor inspiring self-compassion, activism and gender resilience via unapologetic portraiture and typography. Currently residing in Madison, WI, Rae champions storytelling through art, working to create an accurate and celebratory representation of the transgender and non-binary community in the fine art world and beyond. He is on a mission to spread self-acceptance and love, as is evident in his portraiture, typography and speaking engagements. Rae believes that trust and self-love are vital to the journey of understanding and accepting his own identity, hoping to remind others to not only love themselves, but to celebrate and lift up their respective communities. Rae's work has been featured internationally through media and news outlets, including Netflix and GLAAD, DNA India and more. His portrait series has been shown in 10 states and 17 different locations and counting. His You Are Loved billboards are continuing to spread throughout the nation through grassroots efforts and can be seen in over 200 locations across the United States.

About The Venture Out Project

https://www.ventureoutproject.com/

Venture Out is a nonprofit organization that is focused on creating a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community to experience nature. They envision a world where queer, trans, and LGBTQ+ youth and adults create community, develop leadership skills, and gain confidence through the shared experience of outdoor adventure and physical activity. Not only do they provide a safe and fun space to experience the outdoors, but they also provide education and support that helps school, organizations, and outdoor gear suppliers affirm their LGBTQ+ community members.

