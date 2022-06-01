Westbridge Announces the Origination of 250 MW Dolcy Solar PV Project and 100 MW Battery Storage System in Alberta

Company surpasses goal of 1 GW in first year post-RTO

TORONTO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Westbridge Energy Corporation (TSXV: WEB) (OTCQB: WEGYF) (FRA: PUQ3) ("Westbridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of the Dolcy Solar and Battery Storage Project ("the Dolcy Project"), located in the Municipality of Provost, in east-central Alberta, Canada, to its portfolio. The Project is targeting a total capacity of 250MWac solar photovoltaic and 100MW of Battery Energy Storage System ("BESS").

Westbridge Energy Corp. (CNW Group/Westbridge Energy Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Stefano Romanin, CEO, commented, "With the addition of Dolcy to our portfolio, we now control four utility-scale solar PV development projects totalling 985 MW, and 300 MW of battery storage capacity for a total of 1,285 MW. This project complements our robust portfolio in Alberta, where we continue to see significant opportunities for origination and acquisitions, particularly as we progress the Georgetown solar project. The Dolcy Project confirms our ability to originate greenfield projects and allows the Company to surpass our 1GW target before the anticipated milestone of 12 months after RTO."

The Dolcy Project has secured site control in the form of a long-term solar lease covering approximately 1,025 acres with private landowners. It is currently in Stage 1 of the Alberta Electric System Operator (the "AESO") interconnection process, with environmental studies underway in accordance with Alberta Environment and Parks guidelines.

The Company's origination team continues to evaluate multiple solar and battery storage development projects to further scale and strengthen its portfolio, with a vision of maximizing the return on renewable energy assets through accretive project monetization and retention of royalties. This approach is expected to enhance long-term cashflow and build long-term shareholder value. The current portfolio of projects is listed below.

Project Installed Capacity Total Capacity Location Status Georgetown 278 MWp Solar PV 100 MW BESS 378 MW Alberta Stage 3 AESO Sunnynook 236 MWp Solar PV 336 MW Alberta Stage 2 AESO 100 MW BESS Dolcy 250 MWac Solar PV 350 MW Alberta Stage 1 AESO 100 MW BESS Accalia Point 221 MWp Solar PV 221MW Texas Development

Westbridge Energy Corporation develops best-in-class solar PV projects. The Company plans to deliver attractive, long-term returns by originating, executing, and developing an international portfolio of renewable assets for investors and utilities. Management has a strong track-record with 40+ projects developed worldwide, obtaining, and executing permits on time and within budget. As one of the very few listed pure-play Canadian solar development companies, Westbridge provides its investors with valuable access to greenfield solar projects. This means the Company can invest at the earliest stage of solar energy development benefiting from the full value chain as well as the expected wider adoption of renewable energy going forward. Westbridge brings together regulators, corporate buyers, and landowners with the goal of delivering clean, sustainable electricity to end users.

