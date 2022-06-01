The Texas Rangers and The Cordish Companies Announce Major Anchor for Choctaw Stadium in the Arlington Entertainment District

Collaborative coworking community, Spark Arlington, will serve as a central hub for local entrepreneurs, creators and innovators to locate and grow their businesses

Spark continues the commitment by the Texas Rangers and City of Arlington to repurpose the former Globe Life Park into a state-of-the-art, multi-use facility

ARLINGTON, Texas, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Rangers and The Cordish Companies announced today that Spark Coworking will anchor the southeast corner of Choctaw Stadium in the heart of the Arlington Entertainment District. The collaborative workspace, Spark Arlington, continues the momentum of nearly $1 billion of new development in the Entertainment District that includes the forthcoming Loews Arlington Hotel & Convention Center, National Medal of Honor Museum and the recently announced One Rangers Way luxury residential building which will break ground this fall.

Spark Arlington will be the fourth collaborative workspace community for Spark Coworking which launched its flagship location, Spark Baltimore, in the heart of downtown Baltimore, Maryland, in 2016. Spark now supports over 250 companies and 1,000 members in its thriving communities in Baltimore, St. Louis, Missouri, and Kansas City, Missouri. (PRNewswire)

"Spark Arlington will add another important component to the development of the Arlington Entertainment District—collaborative business enterprise," said Texas Rangers Managing Partner and Majority Owner Ray Davis. "The addition of Spark Arlington also continues our pledge to make Choctaw Stadium a vital and fully productive facility in the District. I am pleased to join with our partners from the City of Arlington and The Cordish Companies in making this announcement today."

Spark will become a central hub for local entrepreneurs, creators and innovators to locate and grow their businesses when it opens this winter. The coworking space will support Arlington's growing entrepreneurial community, placing members within close proximity to neighboring businesses and amenities in the Entertainment District including Globe Life Field, AT&T Stadium, Texas Live!, Live! by Loews and the forthcoming Loews Arlington Hotel & Convention Center, National Medal of Honor Museum and One Rangers Way residences.

"The Cordish Companies is incredibly proud to continue our partnership with the Texas Rangers and City of Arlington to bring Spark Coworking to Arlington," said Zed Smith, Chief Operating Officer of The Cordish Companies. "We are constantly seeking innovative ways to utilize and maximize new and existing amenities in our development projects in the Entertainment District, and the addition of Spark to Choctaw Stadium is the latest example of these efforts."

Spark's opening will provide an exciting opportunity to support the shift in how people work. The 30,000-square-foot, two-level space will offer dedicated and nondedicated workstations, 61 private offices, 17 suites, top-of-the-line services and hospitality-focused amenities including:

24/7 secured swipe card access and building concierge security

Workspace and balconies with incredible views of Globe Life Field and Choctaw Stadium's repurposed infield

Conveniently located garage parking

Furnished private workspaces and suites

Branded office signage and on-site digital signage

Access to a community kitchen, member café and lounge spaces

On-site meeting rooms

Dedicated high-speed internet

Dedicated mailbox address and concierge mail services

Unlimited access to print, scan, copy center and Shred-It boxes

Online reservation system for AV-equipped meeting rooms

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee and tea bar

Onsite podcast studio

Dedicated mother's room and wellness space

Indoor bike storage

Exclusive member events

Access to online community communication platform

Dedicated on-site community manager and ecosystem networking support

Access to special programs and exclusive member events, perks and discounts

"Our vision for Spark Coworking is to provide the local business and entrepreneurial community with an affordable, appealing and flexible way to locate and grow and manage their businesses," said Shervonne Cherry, Director of Community & Partnerships for Spark Coworking. "We are excited to open Spark Arlington in such a unique and exciting venue as Choctaw Stadium, and we are eager welcome new members into this space later this year."

In 2019, Choctaw Stadium was reconfigured into a multi-purpose venue. Since that time, it has hosted various professional sporting events, more than 75 college and Texas high school football games and numerous entertainment events. Spark Arlington is the third entity to locate in the repurposed 200,000 square feet of commercial and retail space within Choctaw Stadium. In late 2020, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation relocated its world headquarters into then-Globe Life Park, and the Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau is also based in the stadium.

"We are excited to work with The Texas Rangers and The Cordish Companies to continue to transform Arlington into a premier entertainment and business district and a true competitor for business in the region," said Arlington Mayor Jim Ross. "The addition of Spark Arlington to repurposed space within Choctaw Stadium exemplifies the creativity and vision shared by this group, and I am grateful Arlington is the beneficiary of these efforts."

For more information about Spark Arlington, visit https://sparkcoworking.com.

About The Texas Rangers

In 2022 the Texas Rangers are celebrating their 50th anniversary since the franchise moved from Washington, D.C. to Arlington, Texas for the 1972 season. The Rangers have advanced to postseason play eight times since 1996, winning seven American League West Division titles and advancing to the World Series in 2010 and 2011. In 2020, the Rangers opened beautiful Globe Life Field, which is not only the team's home but also a multipurpose sports-and-entertainment venue that includes capabilities for hosting numerous local, regional, and national events. The $1.25 billon facility includes a 5.5-acre retractable roof, which provides for maximum comfort of guests throughout the year. The Rangers organization has also been instrumental in partnering with the City of Arlington, The Cordish Companies, and Loews Hotels & Co. on the development of the Arlington Entertainment District into a world-class sports-and-entertainment destination. Rangers Baseball Express LLC became the sixth owner in Rangers history when it completed purchase of the club on August 12, 2010.

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Commercial Real Estate; Entertainment Districts; Sports-Anchored Developments; Gaming; Hotels; Residential Properties; Restaurants; Coworking Spaces; and Private Equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! Brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. Welcoming over 55 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest-profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter.

About Spark Coworking

As a catalyst for advancing entrepreneurship and technical innovation, Spark Coworking aims to provide entrepreneurs, creatives and innovators with community and creative space – allowing ideas to ignite and transform into successful companies and organizations. Spark offers the unique pairing of hospitality and entrepreneurship by featuring concierge-style amenities and entrepreneur-focused support, with membership options that range from mailbox memberships and dedicated desks in shared workspaces to private offices and custom-built office suites. Spark is located in three up-and-coming startup hubs: Spark Baltimore in Baltimore, Maryland, Spark Kansas City in Kansas City, Missouri and Spark St. Louis in St. Louis, Missouri. For more information, visit www.sparkcoworking.com.

About Choctaw Stadium

Since its opening in 1994, Choctaw Stadium (formerly Globe Life Park in Arlington) has been the site of numerous major sports and entertainment events, including the 2010 and 2011 World Series, the 1995 MLB All-Star Game, and live concerts featuring Billy Joel and Paul McCartney. Home to the Texas Rangers for 26 seasons (1994-2019), Choctaw Stadium was reconfigured to a multi-purpose venue in the fall of 2019. Since that time, it has been the site of XFL pro football, USL League One pro soccer, Dallas Jackals Major League Rugby, more than 75 college and Texas UIL high school football games, and numerous other entertainment events. Choctaw Stadium includes nearly 200,000 square feet of commercial office and retail space and is the home of the corporate headquarters of the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation and the Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau.

