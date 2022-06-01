S2N Names Jennifer Gehringer as Director of Clinical Consulting

BETHESDA, Md., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S2N Technology Group is pleased to announce that Jennifer Gehringer has joined the company as its new director of clinical consulting. Her onboarding comes as the company expands its technology consulting practice for health care systems.

In her role, Jennifer will work closely with hospital clinical staff to optimize communication platforms, workflow solutions, and data analytic protocols, driving adoption and maximizing efficiency. She is a lean certified healthcare practitioner and holds a bachelor's degree in nursing from George Mason University.

"Jennifer will be a huge asset to our team," said Dave Golden, president of S2N Technology Group. "Her ability to understand the complex clinical needs of hospitals and other health care facilities will allow our company to continue to delight and find solutions for our customers."

"Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to have assisted medical personnel and patients in many settings, from major hospital systems to outpatient clinics," said Jennifer Gehringer. "I am excited to take on this role and combine my passion for nursing, technology, and improving the overall experience for health care practitioners across the country."

ABOUT S2N Technology Group

S2N was founded in 2004 as an end-to-end technology services company, providing strategic digital innovation leadership, consulting, design, and implementation services. S2N partners with clients, architects, and engineers to design and develop reliable, high-performance technology systems and infrastructure to meet our client's productivity and user experience goals. For more information, visit www.s2ngroup.com.

