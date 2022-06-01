Pacaso Announces Exclusive Pacaso Agent Collective

Serhant, Altman, Clements and Habibi Founding Members in Luxury Real Estate Ambassador Program

Collective of industry leaders committed to co-ownership as the future of second home real estate.

Influential agent ambassadors have a combined reach of more than 4 million people to date.

Interested agents are invited to apply to pac@pacaso.com

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacaso, the leading technology-enabled real estate marketplace that helps people buy and co-own a luxury second home, announced today its Pacaso Agent Collective (PAC), an exclusive group of industry leaders, real estate professionals, and culture shifters with rich influence unitedly committed to the belief that co-ownership is the future of second home real estate. The curated group of diverse individuals serve as brand advocates, introducing co-ownership as the most sustainable and modern way to buy and own a second home to their global networks.

The Pacaso Agent Collective has an esteemed roster of innovative real estate agents to date including American real estate broker, author, and Bravo reality television star Ryan Serhant, fellow Bravo stars and real estate moguls Josh and Matt Altman, as well as top-performing agents Landon Clements and Roh Habibi, amongst other influential industry leaders. Today, the PAC has a combined reach and influence of more than 4 million people.

Pacaso partners closely with all interested real estate agents and brokerages to help clients buy, sell, and own a second home. Real estate agents representing buyers who purchase a share of a Pacaso earn a 3% referral commission, along with the opportunity to earn equity rewards. PAC members have the opportunity to earn additional equity rewards. Pacaso manages the entire process, from scheduling a home tour and answering client questions, to managing inspections, escrow, title, and reporting.

"Pacaso has a lot to offer the luxury real estate agent and we're excited to bring together such an influential, tech-forward group who not only believe in co-ownership but see it as the future of second home real estate," said Vice President of Industry Relations Marnie Blanco. "The Pacaso Agent Collective supports the Pacaso mission and has seen firsthand how co-ownership benefits agents, consumers and the market. Our hope is that this group will encourage more people to see the beauty of co-ownership and how easy it is to work with Pacaso to enrich more families' lives via second home ownership."

"Pacaso is disrupting and improving the real estate landscape by offering partial ownership of second homes in world class destinations around the globe," said Ryan Serhant, CEO, founder and broker, SERHANT. "The luxury second home market is known for having homes sitting vacant most of the year, which isn't efficient, enjoyable or sustainable. Pacaso is addressing these issues with their innovative platform. They have figured out how to help more people own luxury homes they may have never before thought they could afford. I'm honored to be a member of the inaugural Pacaso Agent Collective and excited for the opportunity to educate more agents, buyers and in the industry on the benefits of co-ownership."

Pacaso's continued partnership with top industry leaders further propels the increasingly common category of co-ownership forward. The real estate industry is embracing co-ownership as Real Estate Standards Organization and its members defined co-ownership as a property type, Engel & Vӧlkers introduced Pacaso and co-ownership to its already full-service luxury brokerage, and Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® selected Pacaso for its Solutions Group program, a collection of preferred business resources for the global network of 550 real estate firms.

To learn more about Pacaso Agent Collective application criteria, visit pacaso.com/blog/pacaso-agent-collective and interested agents are invited to apply to pac@pacaso.com.

Pacaso® is a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes real estate co-ownership to make owning a second home possible and enjoyable for more people. Pacaso curates luxury listings with premium amenities and high-end contemporary interior design, offers ⅛ to ½ ownership with integrated financing, and, after purchase, professionally manages the home and supports seamless resale. Co-founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff in 2020, Pacaso operates in more than 40 top second home destinations around the world. Pacaso has been certified as a Great Place to Work and is recognized as one of Glassdoor's 2022 Best Places to Work .

