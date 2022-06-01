ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF THERM-O-DISC FROM EMERSON

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock") today announced that one of its affiliates has successfully completed the previously announced acquisition of Therm-O-Disc, a subsidiary of Emerson (NYSE: EMR).

Therm-O-Disc is a leading designer and manufacturer of safety-critical sensors, thermal cutoffs and sealed connecting components primarily used in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, appliance, water heater, industrial, aerospace & defense, and transportation applications.

"Therm-O-Disc's commitment to product innovation and consistent delivery of superior customer service underscore its position as a long-standing industry leader," said R. Scott Spielvogel, Managing Partner of One Rock. "We eagerly anticipate an exciting next phase of growth ahead for Therm-O-Disc, and we plan to utilize One Rock's strategic and operational resources to collaborate with the management team to drive future success for the company."

Latham & Watkins, LLP acted as legal counsel to One Rock in connection with the transaction.

ABOUT ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

One Rock makes controlling investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners affords One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value. For more information, visit www.onerockcapital.com.

