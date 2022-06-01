New Amsterdam Vodka Enters the Ready-to-Drink Arena with New Product Line - Wildcard

The lineup from the award-winning vodka includes three flavor-filled offerings at 8% ABV.

MODESTO, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit of Gallo's New Amsterdam Vodka announced today the release of Wildcard, a vodka-based line of hard beverages and the brand's first-ever offering in the ready-to-drink category. Wildcard is the ideal beverage for fans who are up for anything, ready to embark on adventure and looking for a little excitement in their beverage with its refreshing, crisp taste, offering 8% ABV.

New Amsterdam Wildcard (PRNewswire)

Wildcard is made with real New Amsterdam Vodka and available in three delicious flavors starting this month, right in time to be a fan-favorite all summer long:

For those looking for a punch of tartness, Original Hard Lemonade has fresh citrusy notes that will leave you ready for a day in the sun.

Classic Hard Punch was made for those craving a bit of nostalgia, with a surprising sweet and sour combo.

Third in the lineup is Lemon Hard Tea, a vodka-infused spin on a classic glass of cold iced tea with a hint of lemon zest.

"New Amsterdam Vodka is already a fan favorite, bringing a new generation to the vodka category due to its smooth taste and convenience," said Brandon Lieb, Vice President of Spirit of Gallo. "The launch of Wildcard is a way to reach more consumers plus long-time New Amsterdam fans that are eager to try something flavorful and convenient this summer."

Wildcard comes as the RTD category continues to explode, with Hard Lemonade, Punch, & Tea growing +34%1 in 2021. Beyond that, the share of spirit-based cans of RTDs is growing at 15 times the rate as hard seltzers on Drizly2. With fuller flavor and higher ABV than the rest of the RTD category, Wildcard is entering the scene with a bang.

Wildcard is on shelves now in flavor-specific 4-packs of 12 oz. cans. To find Wildcard near you and to learn more about the offering, visit NewAmsterdamVodka.com .

About New Amsterdam Vodka

New Amsterdam Vodka was introduced in 2011 and is the fastest spirits brand in history to reach one million cases and five million cases. An inspiring player in the spirits industry, the brand has won various awards and proven to deliver exceptional quality and sleek style. New Amsterdam Vodka comes in an array of award-winning expressions, including: our signature 80 Proof Vodka, 100 Proof Vodka, Peach, Pineapple, Raspberry, Apple, Lemon, Grapefruit, Mango, Red Berry, Coconut, Orange.

About Spirit of Gallo

For nearly half a century, the Gallo family has been growing its portfolio of spirits, now enjoyed by people around the world at occasions ranging from a day at the beach to a fine, after-dinner drink. Known best for E&J Brandy, New Amsterdam and the highly acclaimed High Noon Sun Sips, Spirit of Gallo also delivers RumChata, Stratusphere Gin, RumHaven and esteemed partner-owned brands such as The Dalmore, Diplomatico, Don Fulano, and Grupo Montenegro. Spirit of Gallo portfolio is featured on www.spiritofgallo.com

