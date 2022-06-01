Floating Point Group releases FlowVault™: a cryptocurrency settlement & transfers platform for exchange-based trading

Floating Point Group's FlowVault platform gives hedge funds, trading desks and custodians unified and secure infrastructure to manage cryptocurrency trading across a diverse group of exchanges.

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FPG is excited to announce the public release of a new platform for the secure management of assets while trading on cryptocurrency exchanges. Our new service called "FlowVault", provides both console and API-based management of assets across exchanges through a single account. Users can see a unified view of their holdings across all venues. With user-friendly transfer features without sacrificing important controls, one can quickly move assets with low operational overhead. With FlowVault, you can focus on scaling your trading and investment activities, leaving the security and efficiency of your operation to us.

A screenshot from the FlowVault user interface for transfers between cryptocurrency exchanges (PRNewswire)

Cryptocurrency investing presents structural risks orders of magnitude greater than any other asset class due to hacks, scams, or human errors. The visibility of your holdings is fragmented, financial controls are limited, and mistakes are irreversible. In the current landscape, there is a high operational cost and higher risk to manage the movement and custody of cryptocurrencies while trading.

FlowVault eliminates these risks and lowers the operational cost involved with trading by providing operations teams a single interface to their assets with tight controls and security. Users can use the FlowVault console to view and manage assets in an intuitive, user-friendly way, or they can integrate the FlowVault API directly into their trading systems to automate workflows and enhance capital efficiency. Users receive notifications to approve withdrawals, whitelisting, or transfers from any venue holding your assets as part of a customizable multi-user authentication process.

"We are excited to offer our users a reimagined way of accessing their cryptocurrency assets that is safer, faster, and easier than existing solutions," said Kevin March, Co-Founder of Floating Point Group, "FlowVault is the foundation of our goal to allow investors to focus on the growth levers for their businesses."

About FPG

Floating Point Group is building secure and efficient access to cryptocurrency. Regulated within the U.S. and abroad, FPG helps dozens of institutions manage their cryptocurrency operations at scale, with hundreds of millions of dollars of assets securely held and tens of billions of dollars in completed transactions. Founded at MIT in 2018, FPG is backed by Tribe Capital, Coinbase, Naval Ravikant, and other investors.

Floating Point Group:

Kevin March, Co-founder & Head of Business Development

press@floating.group

Floating Point Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Floating Point Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Floating Point Group