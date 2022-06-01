Carolinas AGC, South Carolina Department of Transportation and AGC of America Release Results of Work Zone Safety Survey

COLUMBIA, S.C., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, May 26, Carolinas AGC (CAGC) proudly partnered with AGC of America (AGC) and the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) for a news conference in Columbia, SC, to release the South Carolina results of AGC of America's 2022 Work Zone Safety Awareness Survey. AGC members from across the nation participated in the survey, including many from South Carolina and North Carolina.

Marty McKee, Vice President of King Asphalt and CAGC Highway Division Vice Chair, kicked off the media event at the SCDOT headquarters by saying, "As a contractor, safety is the most important thing for our employees and for everyone working on our jobsites."

Brian Turmail of AGC of America highlighted the survey results with members of the media, CAGC members, SCDOT employees and OSHA employees. According to the survey results, motorists are in even greater danger from highway work zone crashes than construction workers, Turmail noted. While 17% of South Carolina contractor survey participants experienced crashes that resulted in injury to construction workers, nearly three times as many (42%), reported experiencing a crash in which drivers or passengers were injured.

Among the results, 93% of CAGC members who perform work on South Carolina highways experienced cars crashing into their work zones during the past year—29% more than the national average. And 94% of these same contractors reported that highway work zones are either as dangerous, or more dangerous, than just one year ago. Turmail said that figure is consistent with newly released federal data that reported motor vehicle fatalities rose to a 17-year high in 2021.

"The best thing anyone can do to protect themselves and workers is to slow down, put the darn phone down, and pay attention when you are in a work zone," Turmail concluded.

"SCDOT is entering the second half of our strategic 10-year plan to repair South Carolina roads and bridges. From the beginning of the plan in 2017, SCDOT has been working in every county of South Carolina," said SC Transportation Secretary Christy Hall, who joined Turmail and others to release the new work zone data. "More work zones are occurring all across our state as we make progress. For the safety of all highway workers, it is imperative that all motorists use an abundance of caution when approaching and driving through work zones."

Hall said road work is currently at an unprecedented level—four times the normal level—and continuing to increase with road work being performed in every county of the state.

"There are probably close to 10,000 people on a daily basis working on our roadside just a few inches—a paint line—away from what could be a catastrophic event," Hall said.

Hall and Turmail noted that contractors and SCDOT are doing their part to make work zones safer through improved technology, lighting, signage, and safety gear as well as increased law enforcement. They begged motorists to do their part as we enter the summer season, the peak of both traffic and road construction.

"Pay Attention. Slow down. Save a life that may be your very own," Hall pleaded.

