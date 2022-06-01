Autoliv and Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research collaborate to save more lives

STOCKHOLM and MELAKA, Malaysia, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) (SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, demonstrated the possibilities of powered two-wheeler airbags in a crash test attended by the Minister of Transport of Malaysia on May 23. The test was conducted in relation to the tenth anniversary of the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) laboratory.

Road traffic crashes claim 1.3 million lives every year and are the leading cause of death among children and young adults. More than 90 per cent of road traffic fatalities occur in developing countries. The safety of motorcycle riders is a major challenge in Southeast Asia and motorcycle crashes accounted for 66% of all traffic fatalities in Malaysia in 2021.

In 2021, Autoliv entered a partnership with MIROS, an organization with a progressive approach to road safety in Malaysia and a particular focus on powered two-wheelers. The collaboration directly supports Autoliv's vision of Saving More Lives and UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number three, which aspires to ensure good health and well-being for all, with one of its targets focused on halving global deaths and injuries from road traffic crashes.

"I am very excited and fully support the development of this motorcycle airbag technology. I am sure that MIROS will support and cooperate with Autoliv in the development of this technology and evaluate its potential to save motorcyclists in our country going forward," says Dr. Wee Ka Siong, Minister of Transport in Malaysia.

"Autoliv is committed to our vision of Saving More Lives and to providing world class life-saving solutions for mobility and society. Autoliv is prioritizing developing products that specifically protect vulnerable road users. The development of these products is an integral part of our sustainability agenda and an important step towards our goal of saving 100,000 lives annually," says Mikael Bratt, CEO and President, Autoliv.

The MIROS collision test laboratory, PC3 Crash Lab, has played an important role in the vehicle safety ecosystem over the past ten years. Industry partners such as Autoliv conduct research and development in collaboration with the test laboratory to improve the level of road and vehicle safety in Southeast Asia and worldwide.

"It was a privilege to be a part of the MIROS tenth anniversary event and be asked to conduct a crash test with new technology that brings us one step closer to saving more lives in Southeast Asia. Autoliv has an important role to play in markets like Malaysia, and I am proud to see Autoliv's airbag for powered two-wheelers generating interest in the country," says Cecilia Sunnevång, Vice President Research at Autoliv.

