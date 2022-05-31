GENESIS DELIVERS FIRST GV60 ELECTRIC VEHICLE IN THE U.S.

Patricia Wayne of Los Angeles purchased the first GV60 in the U.S. at Genesis Santa Monica

This marks the first electric vehicle delivery for Genesis in the United States

To mark the occasion, Genesis Motor America and Genesis Santa Monica donated $20,000 benefitting the local Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, May 26, Genesis delivered its first GV60 electric vehicle in the United States. This marks the first-ever electric vehicle delivery for the brand in the country. Patricia Wayne of Los Angeles purchased the Uyuni White GV60 at Genesis Santa Monica after being drawn to its bold styling and advanced technologies.

(left to right) Meghan Simpson, chief marketing officer, and Mike Sullivan, owner, Genesis Santa Monica, Brandon LaBrie, director of wellness and athletics, Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Monica, Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer, Genesis Motor North America, and Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Genesis Motor America, at Genesis Santa Monica, Santa Monica, Calif., May 26, 2022. (PRNewswire)

"GV60's design is simply breathtaking and you can't beat its curb appeal," said Wayne. "I wanted to be part of the next generation of luxury EVs. I like to think that the GV60 has evolved the basic function of electric cars into a new kind of sustainable luxury."

"The delivery of our first electric vehicle marks an important milestone for the brand," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "This is yet another step towards a more sustainable future, and we are pleased to be welcoming customers like Patricia to join us on this journey."

"We are pleased to deliver the very first GV60 in the country," said Mike Sullivan, dealer principal of Genesis Santa Monica. "As a Santa Monica business, promoting the adoption of EVs is an integral part of our identity and we are excited to be a part of Genesis' electrified future."

Wayne had been closely following GV60, and participated in Priority One, a program designed to curate a personalized purchase experience for GV60, the brand's first dedicated electric vehicle.

She added, "I've been following this car for almost a year now, and I'm embarrassed to admit how eager I've been for it to arrive. I definitely feel like a kid for the first time in a while and cannot wait to hit the road in this car. I feel so unbelievably lucky to be the first person in the U.S. to own the GV60."

Announced in April, the Priority One program was open to clients in California, Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York for a limited time, and reached its limit of deposits. By visiting www.genesis.com and providing their contact information and $500 refundable deposit, a Genesis Concierge simplifies the process for Priority One clients and matches them with a qualified retailer.

When asked what she was looking forward to doing first in her new GV60, Wayne responded, "Taking a ride up the Pacific Coast Highway for Memorial Day weekend. As a native Californian, there's nothing I love more than road-tripping through our gorgeous state. I'm looking forward to heading to Sequoia National Park and driving the winding roads on the way to my favorite campsite, without leaving a trail of exhaust behind me."

Genesis Gives

To mark the occasion and give back to the local Santa Monica community, Genesis Motor America and Genesis Santa Monica jointly presented a $20,000 donation to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Monica. Genesis Motor America and Genesis Santa Monica each contributed $10,000 to the cause.

"We are glad to be partnering with Genesis Motor America to make a significant contribution to youth in Santa Monica in honor of this important milestone for the brand," added Sullivan. "Genesis Santa Monica is proud of our support for The Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Monica. We are pleased to be matching Genesis Motor America's donation in support of this cause."

This charitable contribution marks the continuation of Genesis Gives, a new initiative that supports STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics) education, sports, and athletics programming for youth. Genesis Gives has contributed more than $300,000 to causes across the United States since its launch in November 2021.

Charging Solutions for GV60 Clients

Thanks to a collaboration with Electrify America, customers like Patricia Wayne will enjoy three years of 30-minute complimentary charging sessions from the date of vehicle purchase. Owners of the 2023 GV60 will have access to ultra-fast charging on Electrify America's coast-to-coast charging network and can seamlessly locate and access charging stations while on the road via the Genesis Connected Services and Electrify America mobile apps.

Connected Care – Now Standard with No Expiration

Starting with the launch of GV60 and continuing with all new 2023 models, Genesis vehicles now come included with Connected Care, with no expiration.

Connected Care provides an always-on connection allowing for peace-of-mind safety features like Automatic Collision Notification, Enhanced Roadside Assistance, and SOS Emergency Assistance when the enrolled vehicle has access to a cellular network connection. Additionally, a Monthly Vehicle Health Report, Maintenance and Diagnostic Alerts, as well as Vehicle Over-the-Air updates (GV60 only) are now included as standard.

The convenience features of Remote and Guidance packages will remain available with no additional charge for three years for all new 2023 models. GV60 also debuts Genesis Connected Services' all-new electric vehicle specific features such as Off Peak Charge Management, Schedule Climate Control and Start / Stop charging remotely.

Genesis Connected Services and Connected Care depend on and are subject to commercial LTE wireless network availability.

A More Sustainable Future Starts Today

The launch of GV60 represents just the first step towards full electrification for the Genesis brand. This summer, Genesis Motor America will launch the Electrified G80, its first fully-electric sedan. Initially, the 2023 Genesis GV60 will only be sold at select Genesis retailers in California, Connecticut, New Jersey, and New york. Customers may contact their retailer for availability details.

Later this year, as part of Hyundai Motor Group's $7.4B U.S. investment in future mobility solutions, Genesis will begin production of the Electrified GV70 SUV at its manufacturing facility in Montgomery, Ala.. This will mark the first Genesis production in the United States and the first time a Genesis model will be produced outside of South Korea.

Genesis has committed that all new models launched will be fully-electrified starting in 2025, and that its entire vehicle lineup will be electric by 2030. Genesis is working to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2022 MotorTrend SUV of the Year, GV70, along with G70, G80, G90, GV60, and GV80 — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification by focusing on a dual electrification strategy involving fuel-cell and battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80 and GV60 electric models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

(left to right) Meghan Simpson, chief marketing officer, and Mike Sullivan, owner, Genesis Santa Monica, Patricia Wayne, first GV60 customer, and Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer, Genesis Motor North America, at Genesis Santa Monica, Santa Monica, Calif., May 26, 2022. (PRNewswire)

