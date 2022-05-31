FDA Approves Label Extension for Evrysdi® for Infants with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Under 2 Months Old

- Evrysdi is the first and only at-home administered treatment for patients living with SMA -

- Evrysdi has proven efficacy in babies, children and adults with more than 5,000 patients treated to date -

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a label extension for Evrysdi® (risdiplam) to include infants under 2 months old with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

"The label extension for Evrysdi to include pre-symptomatic infants is the critical next step for intervening as early as possible in treating babies with SMA," said Stuart W. Peltz, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, PTC Therapeutics. "Evrysdi treatment allowed almost all of the babies to achieve developmental milestones in a similar timeframe as infants who don't have SMA. We are proud that such a transformative treatment for SMA will be available to these infants."

The approval is based on interim efficacy and safety data from the RAINBOWFISH study in newborns, which showed that pre-symptomatic babies treated with Evrysdi achieved key milestones, such as sitting and standing, with half walking after 12 months of treatment. All infants were alive at 12 months without permanent ventilation.

Evrysdi is designed to treat SMA by increasing and sustaining the production of the SMN protein, which is found throughout the body and is critical for maintaining healthy motor neurons and movement. Evrysdi was based on PTC's splicing platform. Evrysdi is marketed by Roche and in the United States by Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. Roche leads the clinical development of Evrysdi as part of a collaboration with the SMA Foundation and PTC Therapeutics.

About Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)

Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is a severe, progressive neuromuscular disease that can be fatal. It affects approximately 1 in 10,000 babies and when untreated is the leading genetic cause of infant mortality. SMA is caused by a mutation of the survival motor neuron 1 (SMN1) gene, which leads to a deficiency of SMN protein. This protein is found throughout the body and is essential to the function of nerves that control muscles and movement. Without it, nerve cells cannot function correctly, leading to progressive muscle weakness over time. Depending on the type of SMA, an individual's physical strength and their ability to walk, eat or breathe can be significantly diminished or lost.

About Evrysdi® (risdiplam)

Evrysdi is a survival motor neuron 2 (SMN2)-directed RNA splicing modifier designed to treat SMA caused by mutations in chromosome 5q that lead to SMN protein deficiency. Evrysdi is designed to distribute evenly to all parts of the body, including the central nervous system (CNS), and it is administered daily at home in liquid form by mouth or feeding tube.

Evrysdi is designed to treat SMA by increasing and sustaining the production of the survival motor neuron (SMN) protein in the central nervous system (CNS) and peripheral tissues. SMN protein is found throughout the body and is critical for maintaining healthy motor neurons and movement.

Evrysdi was granted PRIME designation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in 2018 and Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA in 2017. In 2021, Evrysdi was awarded Drug Discovery of the Year by the British Pharmacological Society, as well as the Society for Medicines Research Award for Drug Discovery. Evrysdi is currently approved in 81 countries and the dossier is under review in a further 27 countries. Evrysdi is marketed in the United States by Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, and marketed in rest of world by Roche.

About the Evrysdi® Clinical Studies

FIREFISH (NCT02913482) is an open-label, two-part pivotal clinical trial in infants with Type 1 SMA. Part 1 was a dose-escalation study in 21 infants with the primary objective of assessing the safety profile of Evrysdi in infants and determining the dose for Part 2. Part 2 is a pivotal, single-arm study of Evrysdi in 41 infants with Type 1 SMA treated for two years followed by an open-label extension. The primary objective of Part 2 was to assess efficacy as measured by the proportion of infants sitting without support after 12 months of treatment, as assessed in the Gross Motor Scale of the Bayley Scales of Infant and Toddler Development - Third Edition (BSID-III) (defined as sitting without support for five seconds). The study met its primary endpoint.

SUNFISH (NCT02908685) is a two-part, double-blind, placebo controlled pivotal study in people aged 2 to 25 years with Types 2 or 3 SMA. Part 1 (n=51) determined the dose for the confirmatory Part 2. Part 2 (n=180) evaluated motor function using the Motor Function Measure 32 (MFM-32) scale at 12 months. MFM-32 is a validated scale used to evaluate fine and gross motor function in people with neurological disorders, including SMA. The study met its primary endpoint.

Clinical Trial Safety Data

The safety profile of Evrysdi was established across FIREFISH and SUNFISH pivotal trials. The most common adverse reactions in later-onset SMA (incidence of at least 10 percent of patients treated with Evrysdi and more frequently than control) were fever, diarrhea, and rash. The most common adverse reactions in infantile-onset SMA were similar to those observed in later-onset SMA patients. Additionally, the most common adverse reactions (incidence of at least 10 percent) were upper respiratory tract infection, pneumonia, constipation, and vomiting.

In addition to FIREFISH and SUNFISH, Evrysdi is being evaluated in a broad range of people with SMA in the following studies:

JEWELFISH (NCT03032172) is an open-label exploratory trial designed to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics in people with SMA aged 6 months to 60 years who received other investigational or approved SMA therapies for at least 90 days prior to receiving Evrysdi. The study has completed recruitment (n=174).

RAINBOWFISH (NCT03779334) is an open-label, single-arm, multi-center study, investigating the efficacy, safety, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of Evrysdi in babies (~n=25) from birth to 6 weeks old (at first dose), with genetically diagnosed SMA, who are not yet presenting symptoms. The study is fully enrolled.

About PTC

PTC is a science-driven, global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. PTC's ability to innovate to identify new therapies and to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines. PTC's mission is to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have little to no treatment options. PTC's strategy is to leverage its strong scientific and clinical expertise and global commercial infrastructure to bring therapies to patients. PTC believes this allows it to maximize value for all its stakeholders. To learn more about PTC, please visit us at www.ptcbio.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

