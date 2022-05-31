Calling all Cheapskates … Ollie's Wants You!

Ollie's Celebrates 40th Anniversary with a Search for "America's Biggest Cheapskate"

Enter Now and Show America How Cheap You Are!

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ollie's, America's largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory with 445 stores and growing, today announced its search for "America's Biggest Cheapskate" to help mark the company's 40th anniversary. The nationwide contest is open for submissions until July 3, through an online entry form found at www.americasbiggestcheapskate.com/Ollies.

"We're thrilled to announce our 'America's Biggest Cheapskate' contest to help celebrate 40 years of real brands at real bargain prices at up to 70% off the fancy stores'," said John Swygert, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ollie's. "As a retailer that is committed to helping shoppers save money by selling brand name merchandise at incredible deals, we look forward to reading the submissions to determine who is worthy of the esteemed title of being 'America's Biggest Cheapskate.'"

To enter the contest, legal residents of the United States who are at least eighteen years of age must submit an original response describing how they save money, their best money-saving hacks and why they believe they're worthy of the title "America's Biggest Cheapskate." In addition, all entrants must visit an Ollie's store and submit a photo with any Ollie's figurine, Ollie's cartoon or Ollie's logo out front. Ollie's will be selecting 10 finalists, with nine walking away with a $400 Ollie's gift card, and one lucky grand prize winner receiving $4,040 cash. For official rules, visit www.americasbiggestcheapskate.com/rules.

A recent OnePoll survey conducted on behalf of Ollie's found that a majority (54%) of respondents consider being called "cheap" a compliment at times and 53% of respondents said they're proud of being labeled a bargain-hunter.

"As evident by our survey, the 'America's Biggest Cheapskate' contest celebrates the treasure hunter in all of us," said Swygert. "After all, who doesn't love a good bargain? Especially in today's economy, Ollie's delivers good stuff cheap, every day!"

Consumers can enter the "America's Biggest Cheapskate" contest through July 3, with the 10 finalists being announced in mid-July. Best of luck to all the cheapskates who enter!

About Ollie's

Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc., founded in 1982, is America's largest retailer of closeouts and excess inventory, offering real brands at real bargain prices. Famous for its signature catch-phrase Good Stuff Cheap, Ollie's has a huge variety of famous brand-name merchandise in every department – food, books, housewares, toys, electronics, domestics, clothing, furniture, health and beauty, flooring, seasonal items and so much more – at up to 70 percent off the fancy stores' prices. You never know what you'll find at one of Ollie's 445 "semi-lovely" stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia. For more information, visit www.ollies.us. Like us on Facebook or find us on Twitter at @OlliesOutlet. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded company on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol OLLI.

About SWNS Media Group/Survey Methodology

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 general population Americans was commissioned by Ollie's between May 4 and May 6, 2022. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research ( AAPOR ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research ( ESOMAR ). For more information about OnePoll's research in the media, please view their website here: https://www.onepoll.us/.

