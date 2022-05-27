InventHelp Inventor Develops More Comfortable Bed Sheet Option (NJD-2428)

PITTSBURGH, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a modified bed sheet to increase a person's comfort while sleeping," said an inventor, from Nutley, N.J., "so I invented the FOOT-POCKET SHEET. My design would allow a person to sleep more peacefully."

The patent-pending invention provides a new design for a bed sheet. In doing so, it helps to keep the sleeper in a more comfortable position throughout the night. As a result, it could enhance relaxation and it could contribute to an improved quality of sleep. The invention features a simple and novel design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

