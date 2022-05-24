InventHelp Inventor Develops Brush Tool for Cleaning & Prepping Surfaces (CWC-137)

PITTSBURGH, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a painting contractor who also teaches NACE classes and I wanted to create an improved brush tool to clean and prepare surfaces for painting or just for general cleaning," said an inventor, from Alton, Illinois, "so I invented the Power Scrub and Wire Brush. Instead of using your hand and arm to brush back and forth you can just flip a switch and allow the Power Scrub and Wire Brush to do the work for you. My design would eliminate the need to use a rotary tool that 'shines' the surface or conventional power tools with accessories that cannot get into smaller spaces."

The invention utilizes wire bristles for metal surfaces or nylon bristles for softer surfaces to provide an easier and more efficient way to clean steel bolts, grill parts, wood decks, walls, and any surfaces that needs to be cleaned. As a result, it saves time and effort and it reduces manual labor, stress, and strain. The practical design combines conventional hand powered cleaning tools with battery or electric power so it is easy to use and it is ideal for painters, janitorial workers, other tradesmen, contractors, do-it-yourselfers, homeowners, or anyone that needs a better cleaned surface. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CWC-137, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

