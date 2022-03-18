Display Week 2022 Showcasing CEO Forum and Women in Tech

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Information Display (SID) will host for the sixth consecutive year the CEO Forum and Women in Tech panel Display Week 2022. Display Week will be held in person May 8-13 in San Jose, California.

Society for Information Display (PRNewswire)

Both the CEO Forum ("Mini, Micro, Meta") and Women in Tech panel ("Turning Point: Moving Forward After a Setback") are slated for May 12.

"We're incredibly excited to present the 2022 CEO Forum and Women in Tech panel! As we return to more in-person interactions with virtual meetings still present, the way technology leaders have evolved and innovated to adapt to the new norm has changed," said Dr. Radu Reit, marketing chair of SID. "These dynamic sessions include top business leaders and technologists, CEOs and other senior executives from internationally renowned companies who will share their personal and professional insights about what it takes to succeed in the display industry."

CEO Forum – Thursday, May 12, 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. (PDT)

Effective CEOs must be able to focus on the details as well as the big picture – and everything in between. Our 2022 panelists, including the SVP and GM of a company that makes displays and immersive AR glasses, the founding member of a company that delivers wireless sound experiences for high-definition content, and the CEO and director of a tactile-sensing solutions company that provides next-generation human-machine interfaces, will come together at Display Week 2022 to share their stories and strategies.

Moderator: Bob Raikes, Principal and Managing Editor, Meko, Ltd.

Panelists:

Nikhil Balram , SVP and GM for displays at Mojo Vision, Inc. Previously, he was CEO of EyeWay Vision, Inc. (EVI), a start-up developing immersive AR glasses. Prior to that he led the Display Group at Google, which was responsible for developing display systems for all Google consumer hardware, including AR and VR. Other past roles include CEO of Ricoh Innovations Corporation, VP and GM of Digital Entertainment BU at Marvell, and CTO of the Display Group at National Semiconductor. He has received numerous awards including the Otto Schade Prize from the Society for Information Display (SID) and a Gold Stevie Award for Executive of the Year in the Electronics category. Balram has been a Fellow of the SID since 2012 and was program chair for Display Week 2019 and general chair for Display Week 2021.

Brett Moyer , founding member of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc., and has served as the president and chief executive officer of the company and as a member of its board since August 2010 . From August 2002 to July 2010 , Moyer served as president and chief executive officer of Focus Enhancements, Inc., a developer and marketer of proprietary video technology and UWB wireless chips. From February 1986 to May 1997 , he worked at Zenith Electronics, Inc., a consumer electronics company, where he was most recently the vice president and general manager of its commercial products division. Between August 2017 and October 2019 , Moyer served as a member of the board of directors of DionyMed Brands, Inc., a company that operated a multi-state, vertically integrated operating platform that designed, developed, marketed, and sold a portfolio of branded cannabis products. From June 2016 to November 2018 , he served as a member of the board of directors of Alliant International University . From 2003 to December 2015 , he served as a member of the board of directors of HotChalk, Inc., a developer of software for the educational market, and from March 2007 to September 2008 , as a member of the board of directors of NeoMagic Corporation, a developer of semiconductor chips and software that enable multimedia applications for handheld devices.

John Stark , CEO and director of Peratech Holdco Limited, a tactile-sensing solutions company that provides next-generation human-machine interfaces. He and his team are driving ground-breaking developments in mobile devices, tablets, and notebooks to democratize human-machine interaction. Prior to Peratech, Stark was VP of printed electronics at MFLEX, where he successfully led multiple new-technology commercialization efforts. During his tenure at MFLEX, Stark also held executive-level positions in corporate strategy and marketing. Jon has held interim executive and consultative roles in strategy, change management, innovation and communications in a variety of industries including software, mobile communications, banking, and healthcare.

Women in Tech – Thursday, May 12, 3:30 pm – 5:00 pm (PDT)

The last few years brought more challenges to our world than anyone could have imagined. Our 2022 panelists, including a woman who leads the environmental sustainability strategy for data center and infrastructure solution products, an experienced finance executive that delivers results through strong process discipline and an assistant professor of electrical engineering and computer science, come together at Display Week 2022 to tell their stories about some of their career challenges, and how facing those challenges ultimately helped them thrive.

Moderator: Tara Akhavan, CEO, Faurecia IRYStec

Panelists:

Alyson Freeman , Director, Sustainability Product Management of Dell Technologies leads the environmental sustainability strategy for data center and infrastructure solution products. She identifies new growth areas, initiatives, and emerging opportunities to enhance the sustainability of Dell Technologies products and services, optimizes existing solutions, and defines next generation initiatives. She has 20 years' experience in engineering and management roles at NASA, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Samsung, and Intel. Her Ph.D. is in electronic materials with a focus on semiconductors. Freeman is also the North America Lead for the Women in Technology employee resource group at Dell Technologies, a co-founder and former chair of Women in Technology at Samsung Austin Semiconductor, and a board member of Westwood STEM Academy. She also co-founded a global Coding for Kids program at Dell Technologies.

Mary Loomas , CVP of finance, Micron leads Micron's corporate finance and treasury organizations. As an experienced finance executive, she helps Micron deliver results through business partnering, strong process discipline, finance technology innovation using AI/ML, and strong cash management practices. Prior to Micron, Loomas led Kateeva's finance organization starting in 2018. In late 2019 Loomas was promoted to the company's CFO and corporate secretary positions, where she led Kateeva's finance, legal, and IT organizations. As CFO she led the restructuring of the company, including fundraising and the development and implementation of a new strategy. Before Kateeva, Loomas spent 17+ years at Intel Corporation, where she held several leadership roles. Most recently, she led Intel's global revenue team and was responsible for revenue forecasting and accounting, global field sales finance, and sales risk management. She left Intel in 2004 to start an artisan chocolate company, returning to Intel in 2011. Loomas began her finance career at BAE Systems.

Farnaz Niroui, is an assistant professor of electrical engineering and computer science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology . Her research pushes the limits of nanoscale engineering by developing new fabrication techniques to reach dimensions at the atomic scale, and utilizing the emerging phenomena to engineer new paradigms of active nanoscale devices and systems. Prior to MIT , Niroui was a Miller Postdoctoral Fellow at University of California Berkeley . She received her Ph.D. in electrical engineering from MIT and completed her undergraduate studies in nanotechnology engineering at University of Waterloo . Niroui has been the recipient of awards including the Miller Research Fellowship and the NSF CAREER Award.

For more information and to register for Display Week 2022, please click here. To view the DW2022 registration video, please click here. WHO approved Covid-19 vaccination will be required to attend in-person.

Media Information

Press Registration Request

press@SID.org

About Display Week 2022

The 59th International Display Week Symposium and Seminar, presented by the Society for Information Display (SID), will be held in San Jose, California, May 8-13, 2022. Display Week is the world's leading event focused on emerging electronic display and visual information technologies from concept to market. Display Week attracts attendees from the entire ecosystem of R&D, engineering, design, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales and financial, as well as commercial and consumer end-user markets. It delivers unparalleled learning opportunities, market-moving trends, sourcing, roadmaps-to-market, and connections for career and business growth. For more information on Display Week 2022, visit www.displayweek.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter @DisplayWeek (hashtag #DisplayWeek2022), or the Display Week YouTube Channel.

About SID

The Society for Information Display (SID) will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2022. SID is the only professional organization focused on the electronic display and visual information technology industries. In fact, by exclusively focusing on the advancement of electronic display and visual information technologies, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. To promote industry and academic technology development, while also educating consumers on the importance of displays, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which brings industry and academia all under one roof to showcase technology that will shape the future. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit www.sid.org.

Display Week 2022 (PRNewsfoto/SID) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SID