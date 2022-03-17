Level Agency Ranks No. 113 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Northeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

In addition to ranking No. 113 overall, Level Agency is the top-ranked firm in the Pittsburgh Metro.

PITTSBURGH, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed this week that, with a two-year revenue growth of 71 percent, Level Agency is No. 113 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast region economy's most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses.

Level Agency is Pittsburgh’s Fastest Growing Digital Marketing Agency. (PRNewsfoto/Level Agency) (PRNewswire)

"We are grateful to Inc. for this validation of our leadership," says Patrick Patterson, Level Agency Managing Partner and President. "This incredible recognition would not be possible without our dedicated and innovative team or our clients who have trusted us to lead the marketing charge for them year after year."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Northeast region. In 2020 alone, they added 5,010 jobs and nearly $2.7 billion to the economy. Companies based in the New York City and Boston areas had the highest growth rate overall. Level Agency was one of 18 Pennsylvania companies on the list, and the fastest-growing firm in the Pittsburgh metro.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

The past two years have been marked by unprecedented changes in the marketplace. The digital marketing space has seen increased scrutiny from users concerned over data use and privacy, forcing industry stalwarts like Google and Apple to rewrite the rules. While this has left some digital marketers unsure of where to turn next, Level Agency has leaned into this change and leveraged it for growth.

"Our belief that all marketing can create value, build trust, and inspire change, paired with a hypothesis-driven, curiosity-led approach to strategy, has meant we've been able to keep our clients ahead of marketplace changes, explains Patrick Van Gorder, Partner and Executive Vice President. "We call this philosophy Test. Learn. Grow. This recognition is further evidence that the formula works.

More about Level Agency, Inc., and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

About Level Agency:

Change is the only constant in today's marketing ecosystem. Level Agency designs performance marketing campaigns using its systematic Test. Learn. Grow. framework. This adaptive approach accelerates ROI, reduces waste, and helps our clients win the knowledge race.

To learn more about how this Great Place to Work drives performance for clients, read our case studies at www.level.agency. And be sure to follow along with Level's journey by subscribing to the Test. Learn. Grow. Podcast, wherever you get your podcasts.

Inc. 5000 Regionals Methodology

The 2022 Inc. 5000 Regional are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2018 and 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, several companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

Contact: Patrick Patterson, Managing

Partner & President

Phone: 412.956.0423



Email: ppatterson@level.agency

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Level Agency