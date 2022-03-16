Now Is the Time to Manage Your HR Brand, Says McLean & Company

TORONTO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - McLean & Company, the trusted partner of HR and leadership professionals globally, has published a new guide to training HR leaders to build and improve HR's perception in the organization. This timely research blueprint will allow HR leaders to increase the visibility of HR within the organization by creating and conveying a compelling HR brand.

Brand is simply the story people tell about a team, department, or individuals on the team. An organization's HR function has a brand in employees' minds. If HR does not actively manage it, it will be shaped by whatever happens in the organization that HR has no control over. HR teams can sometimes start at a disadvantage because they could be working under preconceived notions that they are the "police" or "law enforcement" force. That makes it even more important for them to actively manage their brands.

While perceptions of HR effectiveness continue to grow, according to McLean & Company's 2022 HR Trends Report, the gap in perceptions of HR effectiveness between HR and non-HR respondents remains significant. Across the board, with the exception of fostering an environment of DEI, non-HR respondents see HR as much less effective than HR respondents. This gap may indicate a lack of understanding about HR's role. If left unaddressed, this gap could widen and present more of a threat to HR teams.

In the newly released guide by McLean & Company, HR leaders can use the framework to understand the process of how to recognize the perception people share about HR in the organization, develop a mission statement for the teams that articulates the value proposition, and communicate with stakeholders strategically and effectively.

