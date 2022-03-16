Huntington National Bank launches Cashback Credit Card to give customers more options for rewards

New card provides greater flexibility for cardholders seeking simplified rewards
COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earning and redeeming cash rewards just got easier with Huntington Bancshares' (Nasdaq: HBAN) (www.huntington.com) new Cashback Credit Card. The latest addition to its consumer credit card lineup, the Cashback Credit Card allows Huntington customers to automatically earn 1.5% unlimited cash back on every purchase. Rewards are easy to redeem and include an option to enroll in automatic monthly statement credits.
"We're excited to provide the convenience and simplicity of our new Cashback Credit Card to consumers," said Amit Dhingra, Retail Payments and Consumer Lending Director. "This gives our customers yet another option when selecting a Huntington credit card based on their unique credit needs and reward preferences."
In addition to the flexibility of the cashback rewards program, the card has convenient features that reflect Huntington's Fair Play Banking philosophy, which launched more than a decade ago as part of the bank's commitment to looking out for customers' financial health.
Additional features of the Huntington Cashback Credit Card include:
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fees
- No minimum redemption amount when enrolled in automatic monthly statement credits
- Rewards do not expire
- Access to Mastercard World Elite cardholder benefits
- Huntington Late Fee Grace, a feature that gives cardholders an extra day to pay if a payment is missed
The Cashback Credit Card also comes with a variety of security features, including:
- Account and fraud alerts
- Digital wallet accessibility
- Contactless payments
- Card lock, enabling customers to lock and unlock their credit card in real time through the mobile app and online banking to stop anyone from making purchases, taking cash advances, or transferring balances
Cardholders can also take advantage of Huntington's wide array of digital tools on Huntington.com and the Huntington Mobile app.
For more information and to learn how to apply for the Cashback Credit Card, visit a local Huntington branch to speak with a knowledgeable banker or go to https://www.huntington.com/Personal/credit-card.
About Huntington
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) is a $174 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.
