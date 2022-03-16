Business Benchmark on Farm Animal Welfare Ranks Maple Leaf Foods Among Global Leaders in Farm Animal Welfare

Company is one of only two North American protein companies and only Canadian-owned company ranked in top two tiers

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX: MFI) today was ranked among a list of committed and impactful global leaders in animal welfare by the Business Benchmark on Farm Animal Welfare (BBFAW), the leading global measure of policy commitment, performance, and disclosure on animal welfare in food companies.

Maple Leaf Foods animal care provider interacting with a sow (CNW Group/Maple Leaf Foods Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Following its review of 150 companies in 25 countries, BBFAW ranked Maple Leaf Foods in Tier 2, a position occupied by just 12 companies. Only four companies are ranked in Tier 1. The high ranking recognizes Maple Leaf Foods' industry-leading animal care programs and performance and makes the company one of only two North American protein companies in the top two tiers and the only Canadian-owned company to achieve this distinction.

"Maple Leaf Foods is values-driven and deeply committed to providing the highest level of welfare to animals in our care. Our customers expect it and our animals deserve it," said Vice President of Animal Care, Kathleen Long, DVM. "We're proud of our recent, full conversion of all our sow barns to our Advanced Open Sow Housing system that enables our sows to choose when they eat, socialize, play and rest. We appreciate our collaboration with the Business Benchmark on Farm Animal Welfare as we strive for ongoing, continuous improvement in our animal care programs."

The company has a demonstrated record of innovation in animal care. In addition to Maple Leaf Foods' recent completion of its conversion of its sow barns to open housing, the company has advanced other industry-leading, animal care initiatives including:

Deployment of trucks with hydraulic lifts to reduce pig stress when boarding and exiting trucks.

Purchase of temperature-controlled poultry trailers to protect chickens during extreme cold weather conditions common in regions where Maple Leaf Foods operates.

The use of enrichments in nursery, finisher, and sow barns to encourage pigs to play and chew as they naturally would.

Researching and piloting of a variety of enrichments in poultry barns that encourage chickens' natural behaviours to hide, perch and peck. These enrichments also promote leg health in chickens by encouraging chickens to stay active.

In addition, Maple Leaf Foods is committed to raising all of its animals in ways that ensure optimal health and minimize the need for antibiotics. The company is among North America's largest producers of raised without antibiotics (RWA) pork and is Canada's largest producer of RWA poultry.

Note to media: B-roll video and photos of Maple Leaf Foods' Advanced Open Sow Housing, hydraulic lift trailers and enrichments are available in the Maple Leaf Media Centre.

About Maple Leaf Foods Inc,

Maple Leaf Foods is a carbon neutral company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife® and Field Roast™. The Company employs approximately 13,500 people and does business primarily in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. logo (CNW Group/Maple Leaf Foods Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Maple Leaf Foods Inc.