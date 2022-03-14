Ensure Safe and Comfortable Pet Travel with New PetSafe® Happy Ride® Collapsible Travel Crate

PetSafe® Happy Ride® Collapsible Travel Crate Keeps Pets Contained, Not Restrained

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSafe® brand, a global leader in pet product solutions, has made traveling with your pet even easier with the addition of the Happy Ride® Collapsible Travel Crate to its robust line of travel products. The new portable travel crate safely contains a dog in the backseat while heading to the next adventure.

The crate has two zip-open side doors that make it simple for pets to get in and out of the car between trips, and the drawstring openings on the crate are perfect for passing toys and treats without unzipping the door. (PRNewswire)

Pet travel companions are safely contained, but not restrained in the Happy Ride® Collapsible Travel Crate. The large mesh front and sides allow dogs to see outside the car window and make it easy for pet parents to peek into the backseat to check on them. Inside the travel crate is a pad with a washable fleece cover for pets to feel extra snug on the road.

"Pets and people can spend quality time together from anywhere with our expansive line of travel products, and with the addition of the collapsible travel crate, the journey is just as fun as the destination," says Mandie Sweetnam, PetSafe® Category Manager for Travel and Access. "Dogs can enjoy the ride and pet parents can feel peace of mind knowing their pet is secure and comfortable."

The Happy Ride® Collapsible Travel Crate is easy to install and stays in place using the backseat safety belt and a strap around the front-seat headrest. The crate has two zip-open side doors that make it simple for pets to get in and out of the car between trips, and the drawstring openings on the crate are perfect for passing toys and treats without unzipping the door. The portable crate also has two storage pockets for pet travel essentials.

The crate easily folds down for storage when the trip is over, and the outer shell can be removed and tossed in the washing machine after messy adventures. The PetSafe® Happy Ride® Collapsible Travel Crate is available for purchase at petsafe.com and all major online pet retailers.

PetSafe® is dedicated to keeping pets healthy, safe and happy through innovative product solutions. As an industry leader, PetSafe® brand offers behavioral, containment and lifestyle solutions.

