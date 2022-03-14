Tributes
Cloud Village Inc. to Report Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on March 24

Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 1:30 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago

HANGZHOU, China, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Village Inc. (HKEX: 9899, "NetEase Cloud Music" or the "Company"), a leading interactive music streaming service provider in China, today announced that it will report financial results for the fiscal year 2021 on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

The announcement including the Company's financial performance and business updates, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.music.163.com, as well as on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

About Cloud Village Inc.

Launched in 2013 by NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), Cloud Village Inc. (HKEX: 9899) is a leading interactive music streaming service provider in China. Dedicated to providing an elevated user experience, Cloud Village Inc. provides precise, personalized recommendations, promotes user interaction and creates a strong social community. Its focus on discovering and promoting emerging musicians has made Cloud Village Inc. a destination of choice for exploring new and independent music among music enthusiasts in China. The platform has been recognized as the most popular entertainment app among China's vibrant Generation Z community.

Please see http://ir.music.163.com/ for more information.

Investor Enquiries:

Angela Xu
Cloud Village Inc.
music.ir@service.netease.com

Media Enquiries:

Li Ruohan
NetEase, Inc.
globalpr@service.netease.com

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-village-inc-to-report-fiscal-year-2021-financial-results-on-march-24-301501706.html

