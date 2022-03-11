The Aberdeen Carolina and Western Railway and Montgomery County awarded $500,000 through the NCRR "Build Ready Sites" funding program

CANDOR, N.C., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aberdeen Carolina and Western Railway (ACWR) was awarded $500,000 from the North Carolina Railroad Company (NCRR) through its new Build Ready Sites initiative. These funds will help to develop 90 acres which will encompass the ACWR's Candor headquarters property into a rail-served industrial park in Montgomery County, NC, with easy access to I-74 in central North Carolina.

www.ACWR.com (PRNewsfoto/Aberdeen Carolina & Western Railway) (PRNewswire)

The North Carolina Railroad Company (NCRR) awarded approximately $2.92 million to rail-served sites in six counties across North Carolina. Alexander, Burke, Johnston, Montgomery, Moore, and Pitt Counties will each make improvements to available rail-served sites to prepare for future industrial development with the objective of spurring growth in their local communities.

"We thank the NCRR and Montgomery County for their consideration of our Candor property. The ACWR is receiving potential economic development opportunities every week. This funding will help us get the Candor property ready for a future announcement." said ACWR Director of Business Development Paul Hoben.

The ACWR's plans include at least two buildings with the potential of 400,000 square feet of space for industrial, manufacturing, or distribution and requiring rail transportation.

ABOUT THE ABERDEEN CAROLINA AND WESTERN RAILWAY

The Aberdeen Carolina and Western Railway is a 150-mile-long dual access shortline railroad located in central North Carolina. The ACWR owns and markets properties along its corridor to develop industrial, manufacturing, and distribution operations for prospective rail customers. The ACWR serves six counties in NC: Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Stanly, Montgomery, Moore, and Chatham. The ACWR interchanges with Norfolk Southern Corporation in Charlotte, NC, and CSX Transportation in Aberdeen, NC. For more information, please visit www.acwr.com.

