Natera to Host Special Investor Call in Response to Misleading Short Seller Report

AUSTIN, Texas, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced that Mike Brophy, chief financial officer, will provide an update on a recent misleading short seller report in a special investor call.

Conference Call Information:

Date: March 10, 2022



Time: 4:00 a.m. PT (7:00 a.m. ET)



Live Dial-In: (877) 823-0171, Domestic





(617) 500-6932, International



Password: 9967134



Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bgatjhxh

About Natera

Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, dedicated to oncology, women's health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard of care to protect health and enable earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera's tests are validated by more than 100 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate high accuracy. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas and San Carlos, California. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

