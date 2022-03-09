Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Frank Arena as General Manager of The Springhill Suites by Marriott Cincinnati Midtown

COVINGTON, Ky., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Frank Arena has been appointed the general manager of The Springhill Suites by Marriott Cincinnati Midtown. https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/cvgca-courtyard-cincinnati-airport/ Mr. Arena brings over 15 years of hospitality experience to his new role as general manager having previously served as the general manager for the Hyatt Place Cincinnati Sharonville Convention Center.

'We are excited to have Frank on board at the Cincinnati Midtown hotel." Said Jennifer Porter, chief operating officer for Commonwealth Hotels. "His extensive general manager experience and focus on revenue management will be key to the hotel's success."

As general manager, Arena is responsible for overseeing and executing the hotel and property operations, including staff management, guest satisfaction and community relations.

Prior to joining The Springhill Suites by Marriott Cincinnati Midtown, Arena served in various leadership roles for Drury Hotels, Ruffin Hotel Corporation, and Pillar Hotels and Resorts at various hotel properties in diverse markets across the United States. Arena holds a Bachelor of Science degree in hotel and restaurant management from Niagara University College of Hospitality and Tourism Management in Lewiston, New York.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 61 properties with nearly 7,600 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

