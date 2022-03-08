Re-releases Women and Wealth: What They Told Us - It is Not About the Money

Zuma Wealth Recognizes International Women's Day Re-releases Women and Wealth: What They Told Us - It is Not About the Money

MALIBU, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of International Women's Day, Zuma Wealth, LLC, www.ZumaWealth.com, the women-owned independent wealth management firm based in Malibu, California, re-released the results from its first-of-its-kind study revealing the 'investing mindset' of 110 affluent and accomplished women across four key generations. Importantly, Zuma Wealth today also confirms an important new follow-on finding: a significant investing gender gap.

According to Zuma Wealth LLC founder Terri Spath CFA, CFP®, "Having managed investments for nearly three decades, the research definitively confirms what I have consistently observed: women understand the superior long-term returns earned by investing in stocks but continue to keep too much of their assets in low or no-yielding cash accounts." Zuma Wealth exposes the experience that by failing to actively participate in timely investment decisions, women are missing pursuing agile, successful investments that align their financial portfolio with their life goals: the investment gender gap.

Spath continued "We found that despite their record of high education, outsize personal wealth and remarkable professional success, women in our study reported measurably lower levels of confidence in their ability to make strategic, successful investment decisions relative to their male peers. Study participants reported that their reluctance, valid or not, to enter into financial decision-making is rooted in their belief that they lack adequate expertise for successful investing outcomes."

The first release of the study, Women and Wealth: What They Told Us, uncovered a shocking statistic: Only 12% of the accomplished, affluent women in the study acknowledged confidence in managing their wealth. What They Told Us further underscored an important trend for women and investing: the financial industry's one-size-fits-all is deeply insufficient. It simply does not fit. Women require tailored investment advice and financial guidance and desire a relationship with a wealth manager with whom they can be heard individually for their distinct circumstances, life changes, essential personal issues and more. The unmet need women have for trustworthy partners to guide and grow their wealth are a probable cause of the investment gender gap.

The findings were discovered out of research conducted through a long-term partnership with the internationally recognized, woman-owned marketing research firm, Avenue M (www.AvenueM.org). Reports can be downloaded at www.ZumaWealth.com/ZumaWomen.

About Zuma Wealth LLC: Founded in 2021 by investment professional Terri Spath, CFA, CFP®, and now celebrating its first year in business, Zuma Wealth is an independent financial services firm dedicated to assisting and empowering women with purposeful, data-driven investment advice and end-to-end portfolio management. Client profiles typically reflect highly educated, professionally successful women who rely on Zuma Wealth to manage and apply their assets to optimize their lifestyle and life goals.

