UCP of Central Florida to Honor Scott Gabrielson at Its 2022 Annual Gala

ORLANDO, Fla., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UCP of Central Florida will honor Scott Gabrielson at their 29th Annual Gala with their Jackie Bailes Legacy Award for his dedication to the mission of UCP. The event takes place March 26th at the Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace in Disney Springs.

UCP Annual Gala Award Recipients (PRNewswire)

Gabrielson's continued service and support to UCP has spanned more than 44 years. He has served as a dedicated board member, donor and an unwavering advocate for children with special needs. Having served as City Attorney for the City of Orlando from 1997-2003, Gabrielson is currently a Shareholder with local law firm, Mateer Harbert.

The Jackie Bailes Legacy Award is named in honor of the late ABC heiress Jackie Bailes whose generosity helped build a brighter future for UCP's students and families. Each year the award is presented to community leaders for their unending support for UCP and the community it serves.

The Annual Gala will be hosted by celebrity guests Cheryl Hines of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," Rachael Harris of "Lucifer," and RJ Mitte of "Breaking Bad" and "Triumph." For more information, contact Tammie Cooper at 407-752-0743 or visit ucpcfl.org.

About UCP of Central Florida

For more than 60 years, UCP of Central Florida has provided vital services for children and families touched by disabilities. UCP is a national leader in inclusive education, support and therapy by creating a consortium of charter schools for children with and without disabilities. For more information about UCP of Central Florida, visit www.ucpcfl.org.

UCP's 29th Annual Gala (PRNewswire)

