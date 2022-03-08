CoinShares CEO to Present at Water Tower Research Fireside Chat

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinShares International Limited (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF) ("the Company"), Europe's largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, today announced that its CEO, Jean-Marie Mognetti, will present at Water Tower Research's Virtual Fireside Chat on March 10, 2022 at 11:00 am EST to discuss:

The reasons behind CoinShares' 2021 record performance.

The way CoinShares' technology is the core component of its B2C & B2B2C strategy.

The top three elements that make crypto 2014 different than crypto 2022.

The impact that the turmoil in Ukraine and Europe might have on crypto.

About Water Tower Research

Water Tower Research is an investor engagement and stakeholder communication platform powered by sector experts with significant Wall Street and industry experience. We create, deliver, and maintain the information flow required by companies to build and preserve relationships with all stakeholders and existing and potential investors. "Research for the Other 99%™" opens the door for companies to digitally share their stories directly and engage with a broad, diverse set of investors.

About CoinShares

CoinShares is Europe's largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, managing billions of dollars of assets on behalf of its client base. The Group is focused on expanding investor access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that seek to provide trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com

