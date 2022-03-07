ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for February 2022

MEXICO CITY, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for February 2022 reached a total of 4.5 million passengers, 7.0% above the levels reported in February 2019, reflecting a continued overall recovery in travel demand and the rollout of vaccination campaigns in the US and gradual advances in Mexico, despite restrictions and requirements in certain countries of the world to contain the spread of the effects of the new Omicron variant, which mainly impacted Mexico and Puerto Rico.
Compared to February 2019, passenger traffic increased by 23.3% in Colombia, 2.2% in Mexico and 6.3% in Puerto Rico. Passenger traffic growth in all three regions was driven by domestic and international traffic.
This announcement reflects comparisons between February 1 through February 28, 2022, from February 1 through February 28, 2021, and February 1 through February 28, 2019, and 2020. Note that in 2020 the month of February had 29 days, compared with 28 days in 2019 and 2022. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
February
% Chg 2022vs 2021
% Chg 2022vs 2020
% Chg 2022vs 2019
Year to date
% Chg 2022vs 2021
% Chg 2022vs 2020
% Chg 2022vs 2019
2019
2020
2021
2022
2019
2020
2021
2022
Mexico
2,654,409
2,913,166
1,357,493
2,711,721
99.8
(6.9)
2.2
5,535,686
5,973,719
3,069,083
5,538,090
80.4
(7.3)
0.0
Domestic Traffic
1,083,453
1,226,228
779,350
1,110,169
42.4
(9.5)
2.5
2,337,522
2,591,037
1,738,219
2,338,701
34.5
(9.7)
0.1
International Traffic
1,570,956
1,686,938
578,143
1,601,552
177.0
(5.1)
1.9
3,198,164
3,382,682
1,330,864
3,199,389
140.4
(5.4)
0.0
San Juan, Puerto
682,520
792,317
481,270
725,786
50.8
(8.4)
6.3
1,479,398
1,680,329
1,012,899
1,472,483
45.4
(12.4)
(0.5)
Domestic Traffic
614,209
714,837
465,442
672,555
44.5
(5.9)
9.5
1,332,491
1,520,960
971,308
1,358,613
39.9
(10.7)
2.0
International Traffic
68,311
77,480
15,828
53,231
236.3
(31.3)
(22.1)
146,907
159,369
41,591
113,870
173.8
(28.5)
(22.5)
Colombia
821,870
981,943
543,380
1,013,487
86.5
3.2
23.3
1,832,403
2,086,517
1,145,969
2,283,766
99.3
9.5
24.6
Domestic Traffic
704,586
838,214
493,020
869,261
76.3
3.7
23.4
1,558,642
1,771,645
1,019,716
1,947,094
90.9
9.9
24.9
International Traffic
117,284
143,729
50,360
144,226
186.4
0.3
23.0
273,761
314,872
126,253
336,672
166.7
6.9
23.0
Total Traffic
4,158,799
4,687,426
2,382,143
4,450,994
86.8
(5.0)
7.0
8,847,487
9,740,565
5,227,951
9,294,339
77.8
(4.6)
5.1
Domestic Traffic
2,402,248
2,779,279
1,737,812
2,651,985
52.6
(4.6)
10.4
5,228,655
5,883,642
3,729,243
5,644,408
51.4
(4.1)
8.0
International Traffic
1,756,551
1,908,147
644,331
1,799,009
179.2
(5.7)
2.4
3,618,832
3,856,923
1,498,708
3,649,931
143.5
(5.4)
0.9
Mexico Passenger Traffic
February
% Chg 2022vs 2021
% Chg 2022vs 2020
% Chg 2022vs 2019
Year to date
% Chg 2022vs 2021
% Chg 2022vs 2020
% Chg 2022vs 2019
2019
2020
2021
2022
2019
2020
2021
2022
Domestic Traffic
1,083,453
1,226,228
779,350
1,110,169
42.4
(9.5)
2.5
2,337,522
2,591,037
1,738,219
2,338,701
34.5
(9.7)
0.1
CUN
Cancun
562,037
611,072
475,677
604,798
27.1
(1.0)
7.6
1,236,797
1,315,412
1,053,490
1,296,662
23.1
(1.4)
4.8
CZM
Cozumel
11,310
12,838
5,333
13,381
150.9
4.2
18.3
24,850
27,981
13,505
27,778
105.7
(0.7)
11.8
HUX
Huatulco
50,834
48,232
29,139
59,945
105.7
24.3
17.9
110,651
107,700
66,109
125,202
89.4
16.3
13.2
MID
Merida
174,177
213,360
92,974
163,266
75.6
(23.5)
(6.3)
366,545
437,945
208,890
336,394
61.0
(23.2)
(8.2)
MTT
Minatitlan
10,752
10,518
5,732
5,789
1.0
(45.0)
(46.2)
22,178
21,761
12,736
11,881
(6.7)
(45.4)
(46.4)
OAX
Oaxaca
65,483
94,359
40,631
73,152
80.0
(22.5)
11.7
137,279
195,675
91,328
150,197
64.5
(23.2)
9.4
TAP
Tapachula
25,842
30,671
21,983
32,876
49.6
7.2
27.2
56,238
65,796
52,833
70,448
33.3
7.1
25.3
VER
Veracruz
97,008
108,163
54,404
79,729
46.5
(26.3)
(17.8)
201,999
221,929
123,836
165,586
33.7
(25.4)
(18.0)
VSA
Villahermosa
86,010
97,015
53,477
77,233
44.4
(20.4)
(10.2)
180,985
196,838
115,492
154,553
33.8
(21.5)
(14.6)
International Traffic
1,570,956
1,686,938
578,143
1,601,552
177.0
(5.1)
1.9
3,198,164
3,382,682
1,330,864
3,199,389
140.4
(5.4)
0.0
CUN
Cancun
1,463,274
1,563,194
549,582
1,508,779
174.5
(3.5)
3.1
2,976,380
3,135,968
1,261,311
3,008,840
138.5
(4.1)
1.1
CZM
Cozumel
44,936
47,786
14,903
38,833
160.6
(18.7)
(13.6)
86,572
91,080
31,374
75,552
140.8
(17.0)
(12.7)
HUX
Huatulco
27,446
31,545
1,267
13,355
954.1
(57.7)
(51.3)
55,450
59,630
3,885
25,014
543.9
(58.1)
(54.9)
MID
Merida
17,789
22,870
5,380
18,103
236.5
(20.8)
1.8
38,458
45,877
13,079
37,428
186.2
(18.4)
(2.7)
MTT
Minatitlan
394
493
194
936
382.5
89.9
137.6
1,249
1,291
1,078
2,088
93.7
61.7
67.2
OAX
Oaxaca
10,257
13,592
3,132
12,859
310.6
(5.4)
25.4
23,774
30,533
9,732
30,065
208.9
(1.5)
26.5
TAP
Tapachula
776
538
271
736
171.6
36.8
(5.2)
2,406
2,108
1,087
2,128
95.8
0.9
(11.6)
VER
Veracruz
4,670
5,190
2,481
5,983
141.2
15.3
28.1
10,725
12,102
6,693
14,321
114.0
18.3
33.5
VSA
Villahermosa
1,414
1,730
933
1,968
110.9
13.8
39.2
3,150
4,093
2,625
3,953
50.6
(3.4)
25.5
Traffic Total Mexico
2,654,409
2,913,166
1,357,493
2,711,721
99.8
(6.9)
2.2
5,535,686
5,973,719
3,069,083
5,538,090
80.4
(7.3)
0.0
CUN
Cancun
2,025,311
2,174,266
1,025,259
2,113,577
106.2
(2.8)
4.4
4,213,177
4,451,380
2,314,801
4,305,502
86.0
(3.3)
2.2
CZM
Cozumel
56,246
60,624
20,236
52,214
158.0
(13.9)
(7.2)
111,422
119,061
44,879
103,330
130.2
(13.2)
(7.3)
HUX
Huatulco
78,280
79,777
30,406
73,300
141.1
(8.1)
(6.4)
166,101
167,330
69,994
150,216
114.6
(10.2)
(9.6)
MID
Merida
191,966
236,230
98,354
181,369
84.4
(23.2)
(5.5)
405,003
483,822
221,969
373,822
68.4
(22.7)
(7.7)
MTT
Minatitlan
11,146
11,011
5,926
6,725
13.5
(38.9)
(39.7)
23,427
23,052
13,814
13,969
1.1
(39.4)
(40.4)
OAX
Oaxaca
75,740
107,951
43,763
86,011
96.5
(20.3)
13.6
161,053
226,208
101,060
180,262
78.4
(20.3)
11.9
TAP
Tapachula
26,618
31,209
22,254
33,612
51.0
7.7
26.3
58,644
67,904
53,920
72,576
34.6
6.9
23.8
VER
Veracruz
101,678
113,353
56,885
85,712
50.7
(24.4)
(15.7)
212,724
234,031
130,529
179,907
37.8
(23.1)
(15.4)
VSA
Villahermosa
87,424
98,745
54,410
79,201
45.6
(19.8)
(9.4)
184,135
200,931
118,117
158,506
34.2
(21.1)
(13.9)
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
February
% Chg 2022vs 2021
% Chg 2022vs 2020
% Chg 2022vs 2019
Year to date
% Chg 2022vs 2021
% Chg 2022vs 2020
% Chg 2022vs 2019
2019
2020
2021
2022
2019
2020
2021
2022
SJU Total
682,520
792,317
481,270
725,786
50.8
(8.4)
6.3
1,479,398
1,680,329
1,012,899
1,472,483
45.4
(12.4)
(0.5)
Domestic Traffic
614,209
714,837
465,442
672,555
44.5
(5.9)
9.5
1,332,491
1,520,960
971,308
1,358,613
39.9
(10.7)
2.0
International Traffic
68,311
77,480
15,828
53,231
236.3
(31.3)
(22.1)
146,907
159,369
41,591
113,870
173.8
(28.5)
(22.5)
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
February
% Chg 2022vs 2021
% Chg 2022vs 2020
% Chg 2022vs 2019
Year to date
% Chg 2022vs 2021
% Chg 2022vs 2020
% Chg 2022vs 2019
2019
2020
2021
2022
2019
2020
2021
2022
Domestic Traffic
704,586
838,214
493,020
869,261
76.3
3.7
23.4
1,558,642
1,771,645
1,019,716
1,947,094
90.9
9.9
24.9
MDE
Rionegro
504,587
605,144
333,425
623,368
87.0
3.0
23.5
1,123,960
1,274,323
680,152
1,405,030
106.6
10.3
25.0
EOH
Medellin
81,009
88,389
60,533
88,584
46.3
0.2
9.4
170,067
184,422
127,914
189,959
48.5
3.0
11.7
MTR
Monteria
70,352
92,398
63,239
108,977
72.3
17.9
54.9
159,801
201,859
135,024
245,748
82.0
21.7
53.8
APO
Carepa
15,571
19,252
13,878
18,688
34.7
(2.9)
20.0
30,920
37,870
29,011
40,540
39.7
7.1
31.1
UIB
Quibdo
26,301
28,662
19,292
25,289
31.1
(11.8)
(3.8)
57,447
63,004
41,206
56,197
36.4
(10.8)
(2.2)
CZU
Corozal
6,766
4,369
2,653
4,355
64.2
(0.3)
(35.6)
16,447
10,167
6,409
9,620
50.1
(5.4)
(41.5)
International Traffic
117,284
143,729
50,360
144,226
186.4
0.3
23.0
273,761
314,872
126,253
336,672
166.7
6.9
23.0
MDE
Rionegro
117,284
143,729
50,360
144,226
186.4
0.3
23.0
273,761
314,872
126,253
336,672
166.7
6.9
23.0
EOH
Medellin
MTR
Monteria
APO
Carepa
UIB
Quibdo
CZU
Corozal
Traffic Total Colombia
821,870
981,943
543,380
1,013,487
86.5
3.2
23.3
1,832,403
2,086,517
1,145,969
2,283,766
99.3
9.5
24.6
MDE
Rionegro
621,871
748,873
383,785
767,594
100.0
2.5
23.4
1,397,721
1,589,195
806,405
1,741,702
116.0
9.6
24.6
EOH
Medellin
81009
88,389
60,533
88,584
46.3
0.2
9.4
170,067
184,422
127,914
189,959
48.5
3.0
11.7
MTR
Monteria
70,352
92,398
63,239
108,977
72.3
17.9
54.9
159,801
201,859
135,024
245,748
82.0
21.7
53.8
APO
Carepa
15,571
19,252
13,878
18,688
34.7
(2.9)
20.0
30,920
37,870
29,011
40,540
39.7
7.1
31.1
UIB
Quibdo
26,301
28,662
19,292
25,289
31.1
(11.8)
(3.8)
57,447
63,004
41,206
56,197
36.4
(10.8)
(2.2)
CZU
Corozal
6,766
4,369
2,653
4,355
64.2
(0.3)
(35.6)
16,447
10,167
6,409
9,620
50.1
(5.4)
(41.5)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx
Contacts:
ASUR
InspIR Group
Lic. Adolfo Castro
Susan Borinelli
+52-55-5284-0408
+1-646-330-5907
