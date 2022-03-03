SEWING MEETS THE FUTURE

PFAFF® creative icon™ 2 Ushers in the Newest and Highest Tech-Focused Era of Sewing

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine verbally commanding a sewing machine and watching it respond in real-time. Or picture a machine that could predict, learn, and perform according to the user's specific way of sewing.

The PFAFF® creative icon™ 2, available after March 22, 2022, is the first sewing machine to be engineered with Artificial Intelligence (AI) to perform and evolve in response to the sewist—to what and how they sew. In true AI fashion, the PFAFF® creative icon™ 2 is set up to continually chase perfection, getting smarter with each task, in bold, new ways. It eagerly awaits the sewist's voice commands and imagination. It is one of the most technologically advanced machines in the industry. Compatible with Alexa, other voice assistants, and mySewnet™ apps, the machine can update functions, download templates, transfer designs between devices, and more. With speech and presser foot recognition, stitch prediction, hands-free commands, and an active Virtual Sewing Assistant on the digital screen, this machine will lead sewing into a new high-tech era.

The PFAFF® creative icon™ 2 advanced technology helps the sewist deliver precise stitches (including embroidery) even while using the most challenging threads. Built-in sensors measure the fabric thickness to regulate the amount of thread needed to achieve the perfect balance between the needle and bobbin threads. Results are perfect on both sides of the fabric. The ultra-powerful lighting and 150 newtons (33.7 pounds) piercing power combine with the baseplate to increase stability, reduce vibrations and provide excellent visibility. With the built-in projector, camera, and touch screen, designs can be seen before stitching, allowing for instant help placing a design. The days of counting and guessing stitch numbers are gone.

Dean Brindle, CMO, SVP Worldwide, the parent company of PFAFF®, says the creative icon™ 2 features and technological breakthroughs defy imagination. "It is the world's first and only sewing machine to be voice-controlled with speech recognition. Hands-free commands offer sewists more flexibility, creativity, and time savings. The machine is able to work alongside the sewist and the large interactive display acts as a virtual assistant, customizing and assisting throughout the project. The Artificial Intelligence capabilities are an amazing feat of technology combined with honoring the history of the craft."

Another groundbreaking feature, the creative™ Embellishment Attachment, is the first of its kind, allowing the sewist to embroider ribbon, beads, rope, or cording directly and precisely onto fabrics as the attachment guides the material into place. It's the first attachment in the industry capable of offering this feature. The Multi-Function Foot Control gives the user control over a project by using the sewist's feet to activate different functions of the machine-like thread cut or reverse.

To learn more about the PFAFF® creative icon™ 2 please visit www.pfaff.com .

ABOUT PFAFF®

With a celebrated history of superior design and engineering, PFAFF® sewing machines are the world's premier precision machines that sewists aspire to own. The PFAFF® brand has more than 160-years of sewing heritage focused on the continued development and design of high-quality sewing and embroidery machines. Known as the perfecter of the craft, PFAFF® machines deliver precision to the most demanding sewists by offering maximum control and customization. PFAFF® machines are catalysts for passionate sewers, producing the highest quality results in all aspects of sewing. To learn more, visit www.pfaff.com

