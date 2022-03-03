S&P 500 Members Continue to Increase Job Listings in 2022 Lead by Utility, Energy, and Financial Companies S&P 500 LinkUp Jobs Index up 3.8% YTD, Utility sector job listings up 20.1%, Energy up 17.4%, and Financials up 16.3%.

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) has released the latest data for the S&P 500 LinkUp Jobs Index. The index, which measures the change in open job listings at S&P 500 companies, shows that available positions increased year-to-date by 3.8% through February 21, 2022.

Sector Analysis

Utilities, Energy and Financials companies continue to increase job listings at the fastest rate in 2022, with 20.1%, 17.4% and 16.3% increases respectively. In terms of market performance, Energy also continues to be the only sector in the S&P 500 to generate positive returns this year at 19.9%. Consumer Staples companies have increased job listings at the lowest rate in both the short and longer term with a 0.19% YTD increase in 2022 and a 1.65% decrease in February 2022.

(PRNewswire)

Historical Figures (thru February 21, 2022)

Sector MTD YTD 1 Year 2021 YTD Total Stock Return (2/21)











S&P 500 LinkUp Jobs Index 0.31% 3.78% 47.89% 56.47% (S&P 500) -9.50% Communications Services 2.74% 6.03% 104.70% 142.16% -15.17% Consumer Discretionary -1.06% 1.44% 24.66% 28.19% -14.60% Consumer Staples -1.65% 0.19% 16.01% 24.38% -2.01% Energy 3.27% 17.35% 161.18% 169.04% 19.92% Financials 3.11% 16.27% 120.45% 126.08% -0.02% Health Care -0.70% 2.14% 40.32% 50.32% -9.70% Industrials 3.76% 9.37% 97.45% 100.00% -7.92% Information Technology 0.29% 0.60% 74.22% 113.66% -13.22% Materials 1.70% 4.57% 57.43% 81.28% -8.74% Real Estate 1.27% 8.40% 108.82% 108.38% -13.99% Utilities 4.88% 20.14% 108.93% 110.21% -7.54%

The S&P 500 LinkUp Jobs Indices are published weekly and are calculated using the sum of the weekly average job count from each S&P 500 company provided by LinkUp, an employment-focused data company that tracks and aggregates daily job openings directly from more than 60,000 company websites globally.

LinkUp's data are extensively quality checked during the actual gathering of data from individual company job sites to confirm integrity and accuracy of the number of job openings.

Historical data for the S&P 500 LinkUp Jobs Indices can be accessed and downloaded from the index webpage.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.



S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/ .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices