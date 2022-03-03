Proximie Selected As A Featured Innovator at LSI 2022 Medtech Investor Summit Proximie, a health technology platform digitizing operating rooms around the world, returns to the life science industry's top investor summit.

DANA POINT, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Proximie, a health technology platform company focused on digitizing operating and diagnostic rooms, is returning as a presenting company at the third annual Life Science Intelligence (LSI) USA '22 Emerging Medtech Summit.

Proximie, a health technology platform digitizing operating rooms around the world, returns to the life science industry’s top investor summit. (PRNewswire)

Proximie, a health tech platform digitizing operating rooms, returns to the life science industry's top investor summit.

The event has become an annual showcase for the future of life science technologies as well as the latest in market intelligence. Over 150 presenting Medtech startup companies and over 100 investors will convene at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, CA. Having reached capacity the event is extending virtual badges for attendance.

Proximie's mission is to save lives by sharing the world's best clinical practices. The platform combines human expertise with the power of augmented reality (AR), machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced telecommunications.

"LSI not only provides an event with valuable market insights, but a space for Medtech market leaders and investors to be at the forefront of timely conversations and access strategic intelligence. I always look forward to it" shared Proximie CEO and founder Dr. Nadine Hachach-Haram.

As Proximie continues to accelerate its expansion in the U.S. and European markets, Dr. Hachach-Haram will present the latest about the company on stage before investors.

"The strategics and investors that attend our meetings are looking for quality deal-flow and cutting edge innovators, like Proximie. Many innovators have been inspired by Dr. Hachach-Haram's leadership and how Proximie has challenged the status quo " commented Scott Pantel, Founder and CEO of LSI.

About LSI USA '22 Emerging Medtech Summit

Held annually in Southern California, the Emerging Medtech Summit brings together the industry's most innovative startups, active investors, and strategic buyers so they can connect, collaborate and build the future of healthcare. Learn more at https://www.lifesciencemarketresearch.com/medtech-summit-2022.

About Life Science Intelligence (LSI)

LSI is a market intelligence & consulting company focused on covering the global medtech and healthtech markets. We help healthcare executives make more informed strategic decisions by better understanding market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and the competitive landscape. https://www.lifesciencemarketresearch.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Life Science Intelligence