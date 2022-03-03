McLean & Company Releases Research to Create a Learning and Development Strategy

TORONTO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - McLean & Company, the trusted partner of HR and leadership professionals globally, has published a new research blueprint that will enable organizations to transform the learning and development function to become more strategic, rather than reactive. This blueprint, driven by new industry research by HR experts and analysts, will help organizational leaders create a strategy that improves the overall performance and effectiveness of learning and development functions and drive employee engagement.

In today's job market, the focus on retention and recruitment is high. Employees are leaving organizations when they don't receive the training and development promised when hired.

The rapid pace of change has amplified the need to identify and develop new competencies required from employees. Learning and development can't be all things to all people. Instead, it needs to focus on proactively identifying and developing the critical learning needs that will enable the organization to deliver on its strategic objectives.

In order to be successful, McLean & Company's new resource indicates that the learning and development function needs to align with an organization's strategic goals and how employees like to learn. To do this, the firm recommends organizations do the following:

Identify the vision, objectives, and strategic metrics for the learning and development function, and complete a comprehensive needs analysis.



Build a learning and development framework by identifying primary learning needs, selecting priority employee groups, and identifying the core delivery methods followed by developing a KPI strategy and core governance model.



Conduct a gap analysis between current and future states and create an action plan to address the priority gaps.

