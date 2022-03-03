Greyhound customers can now pay with cash at over 32,000 retail locations nationwide

DALLAS, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greyhound, the largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America, today announced they have expanded their partnership with Pay Near Me. Through this partnership, customers can schedule trips at Greyhound.com or in Greyhound's mobile app, reserve tickets and find a retail location near them to complete their purchase using cash. With this expansion, customers now have over 32,000 national retail locations to choose from, including Walmart, CVS, 7-Eleven, ACE Cash Express, Family Dollar and Casey's.

While the brand has always accepted cash payments at its bus terminals, cash booking has not been available at its curbside and bus stop only locations. With this expansion, customers in communities with curbside and bus stop locations will now be able to pay with cash at the newly added retailers, expanding access to Greyhound's nationwide network.

"Our mission at Greyhound is to make travel easy, convenient and affordable. We want to ensure our services are accessible to everyone, and that includes the payment options we offer," said Todd Koch, Vice President Strategy, Marketing and Customer Engagement, Greyhound Lines, Inc. "Partnering with national retailers compliments our national network and, with this expansion, we are making it easier for customers who may prefer to pay with cash to complete their transactions."

In addition to paying with cash, Greyhound also accepts all major credit and debit cards when booking tickets at Greyhound.com, in the Greyhound mobile app or at a Greyhound station. Once onboard, customers can enjoy free onboard entertainment and WIFI, roomy seating and power outlets for their devices.

More information can be found at greyhound.com/en/paywithcash.

