ENA Donates $25,000 to International Red Cross Efforts in Ukraine

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To bolster humanitarian efforts underway to help the people of Ukraine, the Emergency Nurses Association on Thursday announced a $25,000 donation to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

(PRNewsfoto/Emergency Nurses Association) (PRNewswire)

ICRC, along with its partners, are providing neutral and impartial humanitarian action to support Ukraine's most vulnerable citizens. As the security situation allows, ICRC is responding to urgent needs with a focus on helping millions of residents access clean water and through improvements to living conditions for those whose homes have been damaged by heavy fighting over the last week.

"The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has spawned a humanitarian crisis with far-reaching implications within, and beyond, its borders. ENA is greatly concerned for the health and well-being of the people, including health care workers, who remain in areas of conflict, and for the thousands who have sought safe harbor in other countries," said ENA President Jennifer Schmitz, MSN, EMT-P, CEN, CPEN, CNML, FNP-C, NE-BC. "This donation is an initial show of support as ENA looks into more opportunities to contribute in meaningful ways to health care workers and the general relief efforts benefitting Ukrainian citizens."

ENA is encouraging anyone looking to help to consider making a donation to the International Committee of the Red Cross or other international relief organizations, such as Direct Relief, UNICEF or Doctors without Borders.

"Emergency nurses are driven by their compassion and willingness to care for others. This is a moment for everyone to reflect on what motivates them to do what they can to show the Ukrainian people that the world cares," Schmitz said.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With more than 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

ENA Media Contact:

Dan Campana

Director of Communications

847-460-4017

dan.campana@ena.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Emergency Nurses Association