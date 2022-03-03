Covenant Health and Medline Partner to Enhance Supply Chain Strategy and Outcomes New England regional integrated health system signs Medline as its primary distributor for medical products

NORTHFIELD, Ill., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced a $75 million prime vendor partnership with Massachusetts-based Covenant Health. The two organizations will collaborate to identify new strategies for enhancing patient outcomes and streamlining supply chain operations across the three-hospital health system.

Medline Logo (PRNewsfoto/Medline) (PRNewswire)

"Covenant Health is committed to the health of the individuals and communities we serve," said Stephen Forney, senior vice president and chief financial officer at Covenant Health. "We are excited to be partnering with Medline across our system to leverage their entire scope of expertise in the areas of supply chain logistics and clinical solutions to maximize our operating performance."

Under the terms of the agreement, Covenant Health will have access to Medline's extensive portfolio of essential medical supplies, logistics services and solutions. Additionally, Covenant Health will have the ability to easily monitor key metrics such as item utilization, contract compliance, price accuracy and spending by product categories through advanced analytics platforms from Medline.

"Medline teams go to great lengths to truly understand a system's obstacles and to partner to provide the support and quality products needed to help improve clinical outcomes and supply chain efficiencies," said Jeff Durham, vice president of sales at Medline. "When we become an extension of a team, we can together create customized solutions to help healthcare run better."

Learn how Medline tailors solutions across the entire continuum of care as a manufacturer and distributor by visiting https://www.medline.com/supply-chain/.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company; a manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering with healthcare systems and facilities across the continuum of care, Medline provides the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high-quality care. With the scale of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-led business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 27,000+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 125 countries and territories. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

About Covenant Health

Covenant Health of Tewksbury, Mass, an innovative, Catholic regional health delivery network and a leader in values-based, not-for-profit health and eldercare. Covenant Health consists of hospitals, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, assisted living and independent senior residences, and community-based health and elder care organizations throughout New England and in Pennsylvania. For more information, visit https://www.covenanthealth.net/.

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Massachusetts-based Covenant Health signs Medline as its primary distributor of medical products across its three-hospital health system. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Medline