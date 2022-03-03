Clean Hydrogen collaboration between Johnson Matthey and 8 Rivers to accelerate global decarbonisation

DURHAM, N.C., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Matthey and 8 Rivers Capital, two global leaders in sustainable technologies, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate towards the commercialisation of 8 Rivers' clean hydrogen process (8RH 2 ). This collaboration will combine 8 River's carbon capture technology with LCH™, Johnson Matthey's award-winning technology for the production of blue hydrogen.

The innovative LCH and 8RH 2 integrated solution is a highly efficient process to produce clean hydrogen and is ready to be deployed today, addressing the world's net-zero needs immediately. This collaboration aims to accelerate the roll out of global projects producing clean fuels, incorporating up to nearly 100% carbon capture. These clean fuels could include hydrogen, ammonia and sustainable aviation fuels.

8 Rivers is leading and supporting deployments of several decarbonisation projects in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australasia, and will bring both its 8RH 2 technology and project expertise to this collaboration.

Johnson Matthey's LCH technology is based on its world-class autothermal and gas heated reforming technologies which enable the production of hydrogen with 98% less emissions when compared to conventional technology.

As members of the Sustainable Markets Initiative, both Johnson Matthey and 8 Rivers have pledged to invest in clean hydrogen technologies. This collaboration will increase technology options for clean hydrogen production and enable wider access to 8 Rivers' and Johnson Matthey's industry-leading technologies.

Jane Toogood, Chief Executive of Johnson Matthey's Efficient Natural Resources Sector, said:

"Johnson Matthey is a world leader in syngas and hydrogen technologies and working with 8 Rivers provides an exciting opportunity to advance the roll out of low carbon technologies. We are delighted that 8 Rivers has recognised the differentiated value our LCH can bring to their technology. This collaboration will help JM further strengthen our leading position in deploying low emission hydrogen technologies at scale."

Cam Hosie, Chief Executive of 8 Rivers Capital, said:

"Hydrogen will play a critical role in helping the world to achieve net zero targets by addressing hard-to-decarbonize sectors, from fertilizer manufacture to global shipping fleets. 8 Rivers has been driving the energy transition for a decade and working together with Johnson Matthey will enable collaboration on future low emission global hydrogen projects"

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in sustainable technologies that enable a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, we improve the performance, function and safety of our customers' products. Our science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet's natural resources. Today about 15,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with our network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us. For more information, visit www.matthey.com

Inspiring science, enhancing life

8 Rivers Capital, LLC is a Durham, NC-based firm leading the invention and commercialization of sustainable, infrastructure-scale technologies for the global energy transition. 8 Rivers is focused on developing and deploying technologies for clean hydrogen and ammonia (8RH2), clean power (Allam-Fetvedt Cycle), direct air capture, retrofit carbon capture, sour gas sweetening, and other advanced energy systems. www.8Rivers.com.

