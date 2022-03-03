Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Introduces Ready to Serve Cocktails: Bulleit Crafted Cocktails in Two Classic Recipes

Perfected in Collaboration with Bartenders, the Bulleit Manhattan and Bulleit Old Fashioned Crafted Cocktails Deliver a Convenient Bar-Quality Cocktail Experience from Anywhere - Just Pour, Serve and Enjoy.

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulleit Frontier Whiskey is proud to introduce a new premium line of whiskey-based ready-to-serve cocktails to its award-winning portfolio with Bulleit Crafted Cocktails. Bulleit Crafted Cocktails offer up timeless, perfectly crafted drinks, ready to pour straight from the bottle with the Bulleit Manhattan and Bulleit Old Fashioned.

With the help of some of the most celebrated and creative bartenders, Bulleit Crafted Cocktails were perfected through many rounds of refinement. The final product is an expression of collaboration that delivers a bar-quality cocktail experience, allowing everyone from cocktail enthusiasts and whiskey lovers to casual sippers to enjoy perfectly curated cocktails anywhere, no matter the occasion.

"It can take time to master a Manhattan or Old Fashioned," said Adam Geissler, Bulleit Brand Ambassador. "Luckily bartenders are masters of their craft and have been skillfully making these cocktails with our whiskeys for years, so it was only right we had them help us create these products to help put bartender quality cocktails in the hands of people (21+) to enjoy without the time or fuss of cocktail preparation."

With the rise of at-home entertainment over the past few years, from impromptu dinner parties to small watch parties or those "just because" moments, Bulleit Crafted Cocktails allow both casual and experienced hosts to enjoy the company of friends while serving a premium cocktail experience.

"As a brand rooted in bartender culture, we collaborated with a number of leading bartenders to perfect and refine two timeless whiskey cocktails, the Old Fashioned and Manhattan," said Sophie Kelly, Senior Vice President of Whiskies, Diageo. "With Bulleit Crafted Cocktails, consumers can pour and serve bar quality, crafted cocktails wherever they are. Whilst nothing can replace the full experience of enjoying a drink made by your local bartender, Bulleit Crafted Cocktails are as close as you can get."

A fresh take on a timeless classic, the Bulleit Old Fashioned Cocktail is a sweet blend of Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, with the classic flavors of aromatic orange bitters and simple syrup, enhancing the hints of spice from the high-rye bourbon. The Bulleit Rye Manhattan was inspired by the simple belief that a spicier rye makes for a better Manhattan. The Straight Rye Whiskey packs a punch with subtle deep flavor, that's balanced out by sweet vermouth and bitters which add a brilliant layer of complexity.

With these new offerings, Bulleit continues to deliver on its innovative spirit, providing whiskey fans and cocktail connoisseurs convenience without sacrificing quality. Taking inspiration from the brand's iconic orange and green packaging, Bulleit Crafted Cocktails are encased in vibrant, design-forward bottles, complementing the bold and exciting flavors within.

While the liquid is already a bar quality serve thanks to our bartender collaborators, the crafting doesn't have to stop with the pour. Bulleit encourages consumers (21+) to embrace their inner bartender by customizing their garnish choices. Whether you're the lemon twist type or an exactly three cherries type, the possibilities are endless. Served neat, chilled or over ice – enjoy however you'd like.

To help launch Bulleit Crafted Cocktails, the brand is putting the ready to serve cocktails in the hands of those on the frontier by working with bartenders on a content series exploring unique ways to garnish, and by celebrating with cultural pioneers starting with those breaking the boundaries of film and television at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Los Angeles.

Bulleit Crafted Cocktails are a permanent addition to the Bulleit portfolio and are available now nationwide. The Bulleit Manhattan and Bulleit Old Fashioned ready-to-serve cocktails are available in 375mL and 750mL bottles, contain 37.5% ABV and have a suggested retail price of $29.99 (750mL). To learn more about Bulleit Crafted Cocktails, visit https://www.bulleit.com/bulleitCraftedCocktails/.

No matter where or how you decide to enjoy Bulleit Crafted Cocktails, Bulleit reminds consumers 21+ to please remember to pour and serve responsibly.

ABOUT BULLEIT FRONTIER WHISKEY

Bulleit, founded in 1987, is one of the fastest-growing whiskeys in America. The brand attributes that growth to bartenders and cultural partners who have adopted it as their own. The Bulleit Frontier Whiskey portfolio is distilled and aged in the Bulleit family tradition, using a distinctive high rye recipe, which gives them a bold, spicy, yet distinctively smooth taste. The award-winning Kentucky whiskey most recently won a Double Gold medal for Bulleit 10 Year Old and Gold Medals for Bulleit Bourbon and Bulleit Rye at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. In 2017, Bulleit celebrated its 30th anniversary with the opening of a new, state-of-the-art distillery located in Shelbyville, KY. Constructed with a focus on sustainable practices including natural habitat protection, water conservation and local ingredient sourcing, BDC received the Highly Commended award for Sustainable Distillery of the Year at the 2020 Icons of Whisky Awards from Whisky Magazine. In 2019, a Visitor's Centre at the Bulleit Distilling Co. in Shelbyville opened to share our modern, technological and sustainable approach to making great whiskey. In 2021, Diageo opened its first carbon neutral whiskey distillery in Lebanon, KY with Bulleit being the first and leading brand being produced at the site. supplementing existing production at the Bulleit Distilling Co. For more information, visit www.bulleit.com or follow @Bulleit on Instagram.

ABOUT DIAGEO NORTH AMERICA

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

MEDIA CONTACT

Bulleit@TaylorStrategy.com

