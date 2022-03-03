Bill Siegel is new VP/GM of WPTV/WHDT in West Palm Beach

CINCINNATI, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) has appointed Bill Siegel to the role of vice president and general manager for WPTV and WHDT, Scripps' NBC affiliate in West Palm Beach, Florida, effective Monday, March 7.

Siegel has served as vice president and general manager of WSFL, Scripps' CW affiliate in Miami, since December 2019. Siegel also served as senior director of content strategy for Scripps Local Media division in Cincinnati.

"Bill is a veteran journalist dedicated to impactful and trustworthy journalism," said Local Media President Brian Lawlor. "His deep experience in broadcasting will help drive WPTV's continued success."

During his tenure, WSFL partnered with WPLG, the market leader in Miami, to launch new local newscasts. Siegel also worked with Scripps leaders across the state to develop and launch Florida 24, a free statewide news channel streaming 24/7 with headlines, breaking news, and in-depth reporting.

"I am very proud of what we were able to accomplish in Miami, and I know that our teams will continue to advance local journalism in South Florida," said Siegel. "I look forward to continuing my Scripps journey in West Palm Beach, and I am thankful to be given the opportunity to lead the great team at WPTV."

Siegel received a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Iowa and a master's in broadcast journalism from Syracuse University.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery, Laff and TrueReal. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

