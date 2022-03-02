Tampa General Hospital Named to Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals 2022 List and One of Only 3 Florida Hospitals in the Nation's Top 100 Tampa General is the top-ranked Tampa Bay area hospital

TAMPA, Fla., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital has been named one of the top 100 hospitals in the United States, according to Newsweek. The 1,041-bed academic medical center was recently ranked as one of the news magazine's World's Best Hospitals 2022.

Tampa General is the top-ranked Tampa Bay area hospital and one of only three Florida hospitals to appear in the nation's top 100 on Newsweek's list.

"Our entire Tampa General team is focused on our vision to be the safest and most innovative academic health system in America," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General. "It is because of the unwavering commitment of our team members and physicians to providing world-class, compassionate care that we are ranked as one of the top hospitals in Florida and top 100 in the nation by Newsweek. I am deeply grateful on a daily basis to be working with such a dedicated and outstanding group of health care professionals."

The World's Best Hospitals 2022 ranking lists the best hospitals in 27 countries: U.S., Germany, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, Brazil, Canada, India, Australia, Mexico, The Netherlands, Austria, Thailand, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Israel, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Colombia. The countries were selected based on multiple comparability factors, including standard of living/life expectancy, population size, number of hospitals and data availability.

Hospitals were selected based on three data sources:

Over 80,000 medical experts – doctors, hospital managers, health care professionals in 27 countries were invited to participate in the online survey. Participants were asked to recommend hospitals in their own country as well as in other countries. Recommendations for a participant's own employer/hospital were not allowed.

Results from patient experience surveys – publicly available data from existing patient surveys was used to analyze patient experience. Patient surveys are typically conducted by insurance companies among patients after hospitalization. Examples of survey topics include general satisfaction with the hospital, recommendation of the hospital and satisfaction with medical care.

Medical key performance indicators (KPIs) – were collected on a variety of public sources for most countries. KPIs differed between the countries. Examples of included data are quality of care for specific treatments, data on hygiene measures and patient safety and data on number of patients per doctors and per nurse.

According to Nancy Cooper, Newsweek's Global Editor in Chief, "the goal of this study is to provide the best data-based comparison of hospital reputation and performance across countries. We hope this will be useful not only to patients and families seeking the best care for themselves and loved ones, but also to hospitals as they benchmark themselves against their peers during a period of unprecedented change."

Newsweek compared scores between hospitals in the same country because different sources for patient experience and medical KPIs were examined in each country. The U.S. ranking listed 414 hospitals in total that participated.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,041-bed non-profit academic medical center, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2021-22 Best Hospitals, and one of the top 4 hospitals in Florida, with five specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. The academic medical center's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious 2021 Forbes magazine rankings – America's Best Employers by State, third out of 100 Florida companies and first among health care and social organizations and 13th nationally in America's Best Employers for Women. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal 2020 provided a net community benefit worth more than $182.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center and its 32-bed Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health and 19 outpatient Radiology Centers. Tampa Bay residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics, and they can even receive home visits in select areas through TGH Urgent Care at Home, powered by Fast Track. As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that uses artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

