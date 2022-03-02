Spark Networks to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 14, 2022

BERLIN, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV), a leader in social dating platforms for meaningful relationships focusing on the 40+ demographic and faith-based affiliations, including Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, and Jdate, today announced that it will release its financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, on Monday, March 14, 2022, after the close of market.

Management will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors on March 14, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss the company's financial results.

To access the live call, dial 1-888-349-0106 (US) or +1 412-902-0131 (International) and ask to join the Spark Networks' call.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investor.spark.net/investor-relations/home. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately two hours following the end of the call, and it will remain available for one week. To access the call replay dial 1-877-344-7529 (US) or +1 412-317-0088 (International) and enter the replay passcode: 4725720.

About Spark Networks SE:

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV) is a leading global dating company with headquarters in Berlin, Germany, and offices in New York and Utah. The Company's widening portfolio of premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. Spark Networks SE in its current form is the result of the merger between Affinitas GmbH and Spark Networks, Inc. in 2017 and the addition of Zoosk, Inc. in 2019. Spark has approximately one million monthly paying subscribers globally.

