loanDepot honored with Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Collaborative Philanthropy Award for MLB "Home Means Everything" RBI Campaign Award recognizes loanDepot and Major League Baseball for their unified commitment to helping kids and teens build essential skills to reach their full potential

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- loanDepot, the nation's second largest non-bank retail lender, together with Major League Baseball, received Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Collaborative Philanthropy Award in recognition of their unique collaboration to help kids and teens build essential skills to reach their full potential. The award was accepted by loanDepot EVP and Chief Accounting Officer Nicole Carrillo on the company's behalf at a reception hosted by Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Board of Governors in Washington, D.C. last night.

loanDepot logo. (PRNewsFoto/LoanDepot.com, LLC) (PRNewsfoto/LD Holdings Group LLC) (PRNewswire)

"Boys & Girls Clubs provide critical support and opportunities for our young people by helping them to blaze their own trails and succeed in their adult lives," said Carrillo, who is also a member of the Board of Directors of Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast. "Leveraging our partnership with MLB as a means of positively impacting our communities was a real source of pride for Team loanDepot. While it is lovely to be recognized in this way, we're most grateful for the strong collaboration and honored to support the incredible work of Boys & Girls Clubs of America."

The award recognized loanDepot's "Home Means Everything" RBI fundraising campaign, which was developed in support of Founder and CEO Anthony Hsieh's vision and the company's founding principles to create a positive impact in the communities where employees live and work. As the Official Mortgage Provider of MLB, loanDepot donated $25 for every RBI in the 2021 regular season to Boys & Girls Clubs of America. As Presenting Sponsor of the American League Championship Series (ALCS) and National League Championship Series (NLCS), the company committed $1,000 per RBI during the two series – raising more than $665,000 for local Clubs and the national organization. Throughout the MLB regular and post-season, loanDepot also provided in-game experiences for Boys & Girls Clubs staff and kids.

loanDepot was also recognized by Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast in 2021 as its first-ever "Corporate Champion." The company delivered support to Orange County kids and families throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, providing critical goods, technology and services. loanDepot executives and team members stepped up with friends and family each week as part of a full-scale volunteer effort. Most recently, loanDepot donated $50,000 as part of its presenting sponsorship of the regional clubs' Winter Wonderland event, which brought to life the magic of the holiday season for more than 1,000 kids.

About loanDepot

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) is a digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the home ownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as the nation's second largest retail mortgage lender, loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.

Media Contact:

Jonathan Fine

VP, Public Relations

(781) 248-3963

jfine@loandepot.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE loanDepot, Inc.