Drinking Too Much Alcohol? It's Not You, It's Your Brain.

DENVER, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrary to what some have said, Annie Grace doesn't use "the Force" to help people quit drinking. And, it isn't a Jedi mind trick. It's science.

"Just like computers, humans are born with operating systems," says Grace, author of This Naked Mind and The Alcohol Experiment. "Our brains come with default programs. Over time, we install apps - to learn to ride a bike, play an instrument, speak a new language."

Brain = computer. Pretty cool. Except there is also new programming that sneaks in over time - like the "drink alcohol" app; no one realizes it's been 'installed' until their relationship with alcohol becomes painful.

"We try to delete the 'drink alcohol' app," says Grace. "It can't be removed. So, we try to install the 'drink in moderation' app. But, it won't launch and crashes the whole system."

Why? There are three main programs (or subconscious beliefs) running inside every brain that keep people stuck in unwanted behavior patterns, make change feel difficult, and cause confusion, says Grace. They continuously glitch and make life without alcohol feel impossible. They keep people drinking.

Grace has good news: rewiring the brain is possible. Her immersive and interactive virtual 1-Day Live Event on March 8, 2022 is designed to help people see and change the programming in their own brains so they can easily, happily, and effortlessly find freedom from alcohol.

"People try to stop drinking because alcohol causes them pain," says Grace. "At the same time, people continue drinking to avoid the pain of having to stop. We have an update for the human operating system that removes pain from the equation altogether so alcohol can become a nonissue."

About This Naked Mind

Founded by Annie Grace in 2015, This Naked Mind (TNM) helps people end the conflict between their desire to drink less and their unconscious belief that alcohol is beneficial. Annie Grace overcame a decade of drinking by revamping her own relationship with alcohol. Today she helps others across the globe do the same - 675,000+ people who've bought her books, listeners who've downloaded her This Naked Mind Podcast episodes nearly 13 million times, and almost 350,000 people who've gone through The Alcohol Experiment. Rather than teaching people how to be sober, TNM takes away the desire to drink. And, the grace-led, science-based approach helps people where rehabs have not.

