Advisor Group Welcomes Sergio Kindler With $190 Million In Assets To Its Platform New York-Based Independent Financial Advisor Affiliates with Advisor Group Through Royal Alliance Associates from LPL Financial

PHOENIX, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced the successful recruitment to its network of Sergio Kindler, an independent financial advisor with $190 million in total client assets, from LPL Financial.

Mr. Kindler, based in Jericho, N.Y., joins Advisor Group through member firm Royal Alliance Associates Inc., headquartered in Jersey City, N.J., and the Jericho-based OSJ New York Financial Partners Inc. (NYFP). Advisor Group's network of firms also includes FSC Securities, SagePoint Financial, Securities America, Triad Advisors and Woodbury Financial Services.

Dmitry Goldin, President and CEO of Royal Alliance, said, "I am excited to welcome Sergio to the Royal Alliance and Advisor Group families and look forward to working with him to accelerate the growth of his business and provide best-in-class resources, technology and consulting services to help him best serve his clients."

Kenneth Femiano, executive managing director of NYFP said, "Financial advisors are turning to our firm, not only because we provide a plug-and-play affiliation, but also because we help provide a more seamless transition by using our local transition team that has over 25 years of experience. We also offer our advisors a turnkey operation with executive office space and seasoned administrative staff to assist them in their day-to-day operations at no additional cost.

Howard Asch, the OSJ at NYFP, said that offering attractive payouts with an independent, corporate atmosphere in today's broker-dealer market has been a major factor for the firm's recruiting success.

Mr. Kindler has over 30 years of experience in successfully assisting individuals and businesses in managing their investments. He said that joining Royal Alliance will further strengthen his client relationships, with value-added support from the firm's technology, advisory, and business development expertise. Mr. Kindler, who spent countless meetings exploring other wealth management firms, noted "What set Royal Alliance and NYFP apart from the competition was the professionalism I experienced with Ken and Howard. I could see first-hand how much their staff cared for the needs of others, and the sophistication and class of other advisors in the office."

Greg Cornick, Advisor Group's President for Advice & Wealth Management, said, "We are pleased to have a veteran financial advisor like Sergio join Advisor Group, and I congratulate Dmitry, Kenneth and the teams at Royal Alliance and New York Financial Partners for bringing aboard such a strong addition to our network. We look forward to enabling his continued success as he supports his clients and the communities he serves."

About Royal Alliance Associates Inc.

Royal Alliance Associates is one of the nation's leading wealth management firms, and has been helping financial professionals for over 50 years. RAA combines strength, service, and support to help ensure that financial professionals are well-positioned to meet the needs of their clients while building long-term, sustainable practices.

About Advisor Group, Inc.

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 10,000 financial advisors and overseeing over $515 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial advisors and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

Media Inquiries

Joseph Kuo / Donald Cutler

Haven Tower Group

jkuo@haventower.com or dcutler@haventower.com

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4864

View original content:

SOURCE Advisor Group